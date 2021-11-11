Malaysia Stock Market May Stop The Bleeding On Friday

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market has finished lower in three straight sessions, sinking more than 15 points or 1 percent along the way. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just beneath the 1,520-point plateau although it may find traction on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests mild upside, with support from technology and oil stocks. The European markets were slightly higher and the U.S. bourses were mixed and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The KLCI finished slightly lower on Thursday following mixed performances from the plantations, glove makers and financials.

For the day, the index eased 1.89 points or 0.12 percent to finish at 1,518.85 after trading between 1,517.74 and 1,522.72. Volume was 3.020 billion shares worth 2.241 billion ringgit. There were 499 decliners and 447 gainers.

Among the actives, CIMB Group and Genting both rose 0.20 percent, while Digi.com tumbled 1.17 percent, Genting Malaysia dropped 0.32 percent, Hartalega Holdings retreated 1.07 percent, Hong Leong Bank perked 0.78 percent, IHH Healthcare was up 0.16 percent, IOI Corporation advanced 0.53 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong climbed 1.06 percent, Maybank collected 0.13 percent, Maxis fell 0.22 percent, MISC gained 0.29 percent, MRDIY shed 0.27 percent, Petronas Dagangan plummeted 2.15 percent, Petronas Gas eased 0.12 percent, Press Metal tanked 1.49 percent, Sime Darby sank 0.90 percent, Sime Darby Plantations plunged 2.00 percent, Telekom Malaysia skidded 1.08 percent, Tenaga Nasional added 0.52 percent and Top Glove, Petronas Chemicals, PPB Group, Dialog Group, Public Bank, RHB Capital and Axiata were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is mixed as the NASDAQ and S&P 500 opened higher on Thursday and remained that way, while the Dow opened in the red and closed under pressure.

The Dow dropped 158.71 points or 0.44 percent to finish at 35,921.23, while the NASDAQ advanced 81.58 points or 0.52 percent to close at 15,704.28 and the S&P 500 rose 2.56 points or 0.06 percent to end at 4,649.27.

The rebound by the NASDAQ and S&P 500 came as some traders looked to pick up stocks at somewhat reduced levels after the drop on Tuesday and Wednesday dragged the major averages down well off Monday's record closing highs.

A notable decline by shares of Disney (DIS) weighed on the Dow, with the entertainment giant slumping by 7.1 percent after its Q3 numbers missed estimates on both the top and bottom lines.

But overall trading activity was subdued as some traders stuck to the sidelines amid the Veterans Day holiday. While the stock markets were open as usual on the day, banks, federal offices and the bonds markets all remained closed.

Crude oil futures settled higher on as traders weighed global energy demand and supply prospects. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for December ended up by $0.25 or 0.3 percent at $81.59 a barrel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.