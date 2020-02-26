Malaysia Stock Market May Spin Its Wheels On Thursday

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market moved lower again on Wednesday, one session after it had ended the two-day slide in which it had fallen almost 45 points or 3 percent. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just above the 1,490-point plateau and it may see continued selling pressure again on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is cloudy, with coronavirus concerns warring with bargain hunting after heavy selling in recent days. The European and U.S. markets were mixed and little changed and the Asian markets figure to follow that lead.

The KLCI finished modestly lower on Wednesday as losses from the industrials and telecoms were tempered by support from the financial sector.

For the day, the index dipped 5.69 points or 0.38 percent to finish at 1,495.19 after trading between 1,485.24 and 1,508.43. Volume was 3.9 billion shares worth 3.1 billion ringgit. There were 538 decliners and 350 gainers.

Among the actives, Petronas Chemicals plummeted 8.59 percent, while MISC surged 2.67 percent, Petronas Gas soared 2.44 percent, Public Bank plunged 1.83 percent, Axiata tumbled 1.43 percent, Press Metal skidded 1.25 percent, Sime Darby Plantations spiked 1.21 percent, Top Glove accelerated 1.07 percent, Genting Malaysia retreated 1.01 percent, Genting declined 0.96 percent, IOI Corporation jumped 0.71 percent, Tenaga Nasional climbed 0.65 percent, Maybank advanced 0.60 percent, AMMB Holdings gathered 0.53 percent, IHH Healthcare sank 0.53 percent, Sime Darby dropped 0.50 percent, Digi.com shed 0.48 percent, Malaysia Airports Holdings added 0.44 percent, Dialog Group gained 0.30 percent, CIMB Group collected 0.20 percent, Hartalega Holdings rose 0.17 percent and Kuala Lumpur Kepong was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street provides little clarity as stocks opened firmly higher on Wednesday but faded as the day progressed - eventually ending the session mixed.

The Dow shed 123.77 points or 0.46 percent to finish at 26,957.59, while the NASDAQ rose 15.16 points or 0.17 percent to 8,980.77 and the S&P 500 fell 11.82 points or 0.38 percent to 3,116.39.

Traders went bargain hunting early in the day, attempting to spark a rebound on Wall Street, but lingering concerns about the coronavirus outbreak escalating into a pandemic that slows global economic growth kept buying interest subdued.

The pullback by stocks coincided with a rebound by treasuries, which recovered from an early move to the downside and climbed into positive territory. As a result of the rebound by treasuries, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note ended the session at a new record closing low.

Traders shrugged off a Commerce Department report showing new home sales jumped to their highest level in over twelve years in January.

Crude oil prices declined sharply on Wednesday, extending losses to a fourth successive session, on rising concerns for the outlook for energy demand due to the coronavirus outbreak. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for April ended down $1.17 or 2.3 percent at $48.73 a barrel.

