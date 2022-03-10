Malaysia Stock Market May Spin Its Wheels On Friday

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market has finished higher in back-to-back trading days, collecting almost 35 points or 2.2 percent along the way. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just above the 1,580-point plateau although the rally may stall on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests mild consolidation on geopolitical concerns and inflation worries. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asan bourses are expected to open in similar fashion.

The KLCI finished sharply higher on Thursday following gains from the financial shares and telecoms, although the plantations were down.

For the day, the index climbed 18.20 points or 1.16 percent to finish at 1,580.53 after trading between 1,567.77 and 1,581.27. Volume was 3.085 billion shares worth about 3.41 billion ringgit. There were 607 gainers and 421 decliners.

Among the actives, Axiata rallied 2.70 percent, while CIMB Group soared 2.86 percent, Dialog Group jumped 2.61 percent, Digi.com advanced 2.07 percent, Genting accelerated 2.71 percent, Genting Malaysia strengthened 2.42 percent, Hartalega Holdings retreated 1.58 percent, IHH Healthcare was up 0.63 percent, INARI skyrocketed 6.20 percent, IOI Corporation lost 0.46 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong tumbled 2.96 percent, Maybank collected 1.59 percent, Maxis surged 3.73 percent, MISC dropped 0.81 percent, MRDIY added 1.70 percent, Petronas Chemicals sank 1.20 percent, Press Metal plummeted 4.66 percent, Public Bank spiked 2.73 percent, RHB Capital climbed 2.28 percent, Sime Darby rose 1.33 percent, Sime Darby Plantations slumped 2.26 percent, Telekom Malaysia gained 1.44 percent, Tenaga Nasional improved 2.04 percent, Top Glove increased 1.79 percent and PPB Group was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is soft as the major averages opened lower on Thursday and remained in the red throughout the session.

The Dow dropped 112.18 points or 0.34 percent to finish at 33,174.07, while the NASDAQ tumbled 125.58 points or 0.95 percent to close at 13,129.96 and the S&P 500 lost 18.36 points or 0.43 percent to end at 4,259.52.

The early weakness on Wall Street reflected ongoing concerns about the Russian invasion of Ukraine as peace talks between the countries resulted in little progress on key issues.

In economic news, the Labor Department noted a continued acceleration in the annual rate of U.S. consumer price growth in February, reaching its highest rate since January 1982. A separate report from the Labor Department showed a modest increase in initial jobless claims last week.

Crude oil prices retreated on Thursday following reports that Russia will fulfill its contractual obligations, helping to ease concerns about supply disruptions. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April settled at $106.02 a barrel, down $2.68 or 2.5 percent from the previous close.

