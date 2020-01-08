Malaysia Stock Market May See Positive Bounce

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market has moved lower in two of three trading days since the end of the two-day winning streak in which it had collected almost 25 points or 1.6 percent. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just beneath the 1,590-point plateau although it figures to find renewed support on Thursday,

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on easing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses figure to open in similar fashion.

The KLCI finished sharply lower on Wednesday following losses from the financial shares, plantation stocks and industrial issues.

For the day, the index sank 21.94 points or 1.36 percent to finish at 1,589.10 after trading between 1,587.43 and 1,604.06. Volume was 3.9 billion shares worth 2.2 billion ringgit. There were 883 decliners and 171 gainers.

Among the actives, Axiata plummeted 3.44 percent, while PPB Group plunged 2.70 percent, Public Bank tumbled 2.58 percent, CIMB Group skidded 2.27 percent, Press Metal climbed 2.06 percent, Malaysia Airports Holdings retreated 1.93 percent, MICS declined 1.90 percent, Digi.com dropped 1.77 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong sank 1.76 percent, Genting Malaysia and RHB Capital both shed 1.52 percent, Dialog Group lost 1.42 percent, Sime Darby fell 1.33 percent, Petronas Chemicals slid 1.32 percent, Maybank dipped 1.27 percent, IOI Corporation eased 1.06 percent, Sime Darby Plantations contracted 0.91 percent, Top Glove was down 0.86 percent, Tenaga Nasional lost 0.61 percent and Genting fell 0.33 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks opened higher on Wednesday and saw further upside as the day progressed.

The Dow added 161.41 points or 0.56 percent to 28,745.09, while the NASDAQ gained 60.66 points or 0.67 percent to 9.129.24 and the S&P 500 rose 15.87 points or 0.49 percent to 3,253.05.

Buying interest picked up as President Donald Trump delivered a statement responding to last night's attack by Iran, indicating the U.S. would hit Iran with new sanctions but not respond militarily.

The markets also benefited from the release of a report from payroll processor ADP showing much stronger than expected private sector job growth in December.

Crude oil prices declined sharply to four-week lows on Wednesday as worries about U.S.-Iran tensions eased a bit and official data showed an unexpected rise in U.S. crude inventories. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for February slipped $3.09 or 4.9 percent at $59.61 a barrel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.