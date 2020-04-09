Malaysia Stock Market May See Additional Support On Friday

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market rebounded on Thursday, one day after it had ended the two-day winning streak in which it had gathered almost 40 points or 3 percent. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just beneath the 1,370-point plateau and it may extend its gains on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on optimism regarding further stimulus to combat the worldwide coronavirus pandemic. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses figure to open in similar fashion.

The KLCI finished modestly higher on Thursday following gains from the financial shares and plantation stocks.

For the day, the index added 8.37 points or 0.61 percent to finish at 1,369.76 after trading between 1,366.53 and 1,371.35. Volume was 4.693 billion shares worth 2.246 billion ringgit. There were 634 gainers and 252 decliners.

Among the actives, Sime Darby Plantations surged 3.99 percent, while Maxis plummeted 3.46 percent, Hartalega Holdings soared 2.34 percent, Press Metal spiked 2.20 percent, Digi.com accelerated 1.80 percent, Axiata jumped 1.69 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong climbed 1.45 percent, Genting skidded 1.04 percent, Dialog Group gathered 0.97 percent, RHB Capital perked 0.86 percent, Tenaga Nasional and Petronas Chemicals both advanced 0.84 percent, Top Glove added 0.78 percent, Malaysia Airports Holdings gained 069 percent, IHH Healthcare dropped 0.58 percent, CIMB Group rose 0.57 percent, Sime Darby sank 0.55 percent, IOI Corporation increased 0.52 percent, Genting Malaysia lost 0.47 percent, Maybank and Public Bank both collected 0.38 percent, MISC eased 0.13 percent and AMMB Holdings was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is firm as stocks opened higher on Thursday and remained in the green throughout the sessions, sending the major averages to their best closing levels in a month.

The Dow jumped 285.80 points or 1.22 percent to finish at 23,719.37, while the NASDAQ climbed 62.67 points or 0.77 percent to 8,153.58 and the S&O 500 rose 39.84 points or 1.45 percent to 2,789.82.

The markets are closed for Good Friday - so for the holiday-shortened week, the Dow surged 12.7 percent, the NASDAQ spiked 10.6 percent and the S&P soared 12.1 percent.

The continued strength on Wall Street came as the Federal Reserve detailed additional actions to support the economy, overshadowing a report from the Labor Department showing another jump in first-time claims for jobless benefits.

But any negative sentiment generated by the data was offset by the Fed announcing additional actions to provide up to $2.3 trillion in loans to support the economy during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Crude oil prices ended sharply lower on Thursday with traders looking ahead to the outcome of the production meeting between OPEC and its allies. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for May ended down $9.29 or 2.33 percent at $22.76 a barrel.

Closer to home, Malaysia will see February figures for manufacturing and industrial production later today; in January, they were up an annual 2.6 percent and 0.6 percent, respectively.

