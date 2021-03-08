Malaysia Stock Market May Run Out Of Steam On Tuesday

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market closed higher in two straight sessions, jumping more than 30 points or 1.9 percent along the way. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just above the 1,610-point plateau although it may be stuck in neutral on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is mixed to lower, with rising bond yields likely to weigh on tech and oil stocks. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were mixed and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The KLCI finished modestly higher on Monday as gains from the financials and industrials were capped by weakness from the plantations and glove makers.

For the day, the index advanced 11.69 points or 0.73 percent to finish at 1,611.81 after trading between 1,607.48 and 1,625.69. Volume was 9.803 billion shares worth 6.279 billion ringgit. There were 647 decliners and 621 gainers.

Among the actives, Axiata soared 4.08 percent, while CIMB Group rallied 2.00 percent, Digi.com gathered 1.42 percent, Genting accelerated 3.44 percent, Genting Malaysia spiked 4.05 percent, Hartalega Holdings fell 0.51 percent, IHH Healthcare sank 0.75 percent, IOI Corporation dropped 0.70 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong tumbled 1.03 percent, Maybank climbed 1.67 percent, Maxis tanked 1.97 percent, MISC jumped 1.91 percent, Petronas Chemicals surged 6.78 percent, PPB Group lost 0.53 percent, Public Bank collected 1.15 percent, RHB Capital perked 0.91 percent, Sime Darby Plantations skidded 1.01 percent, Supermax plummeted 6.44 percent, Tenaga Nasional added 0.58 percent, Top Glove plunged 4.00 percent and Sime Darby, Dialog Group, Telekom Malaysia, Press Metal and Nestle were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street suggests great dichotomy on Monday as the Dow hit a fresh record intraday high, while the tech-heavy NASDAQ plummeted.

The Dow jumped 306.14 points or 0.97 percent to finish at 31,802.44, while the NASDAQ plummeted 310.99 points or 2.41 percent to end at 12,609.16 and the S&P 500 sank 20.59 points or 0.54 percent to close at 3,821.35.

The mixed performance on Wall Street came in reaction to news the Senate voted along party lines on Saturday to approve a new $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill. The bill, which includes $1,400 direct payments and an extension of unemployment benefits, is expected to be approved by the House later this week.

Passage of the stimulus bill contributed to an increase in treasury yields, inspiring traders to rotate out of high-flying tech stocks and into cyclicals. The ten-year yield pulled back after reaching an intraday high above 1.6 percent but still ended the session at its highest closing level in over a year.

On the U.S. economic front, the Commerce Department said wholesale inventories in the U.S. jumped in line with estimates in January.

Crude oil shook off early support to finish sharply lower on Monday as profit taking erased early gains that followed reports of an attack on Saudi Arabian facilities. West Texas Intermediate for April delivery slumped $104 to end at $65.05.

