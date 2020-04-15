Malaysia Stock Market May Run Out Of Steam On Thursday

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market has finished higher in back-to-back trading days, advancing more than 30 points or 2.2 percent along the way. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just above the 1,385-point plateau although it may be stuck in neutral on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is broadly negative as the damage caused by the coronavirus to the global economy becomes apparent. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses figure to follow suit.

The KLCI finished sharply higher on Wednesday following gains from the financial shares, plantations and industrials.

For the day, the index climbed 16.13 points or 1.18 percent to finish at 1,387.89 after trading between 1,375.12 and 1,394.66. Volume was 5.540 billion shares worth 2.732 billion ringgit. There were 544 gainers and 352 decliners.

Among the actives, Malaysia Airports Holdings surged 5.49 percent, while Petronas Chemicals soared 4.84 percent, Sime Darby spiked 4.44 percent, Press Metals accelerated 3.72 percent, Axiata jumped 3.05 percent, IHH Healthcare climbed 2.75 percent, Dialog Group gathered 1.89 percent, Hartalega Holdings perked 1.74 percent, AMMB Holdings and MISC both advanced 1.68 percent, IOI Corporation added 1.56 percent, Digi.com gained 1.35 percent, Genting rose 1.06 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong increased 0.96 percent, Genting Malaysia climbed 0.93 percent, Tenaga Nasional advanced 0.82 percent, Maybank collected 0.79 percent, Top Glove added 0.75 percent, RHB Capital gained 0.42 percent, CIMB Group fell 0.28 percent, Sime Darby Plantations rose 0.20 percent and Public Bank and Hong Leong Financial were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is soft as stocks opened sharply lower on Wednesday. They regained some ground but still finished firmly in the red.

The Dow shed 44.541 points or 1.86 percent to finish at 23,504.35, while the NASDAQ sank 122.56 points or 1.44 percent to 8,393.18 and the S&P 500 tumbled 62.70 points or 2.20 percent to end at 2,783.36.

The sharp pullback on Wall Street came as the latest earnings and economic news reminded investors of the devastating economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Before the start of trading, financial giants Bank of America (BAC), Goldman Sachs (GS) and Citigroup (C) all reported sharply lower first quarter earnings.

Adding to the negative sentiment, the Commerce Department reported a sharp decline in U.S. retail sales in March, while the New York Federal Reserve said New York manufacturing activity contracted at the fastest rate on record in April.

The Federal Reserve also saw the biggest monthly drop in U.S. industrial production in over 70 years in March, while the National Association of Home Builders reported a record monthly decline in homebuilder confidence in April.

Crude oil futures plummeted to 18-year lows on Wednesday as mounting worries about excess supply and concerns over imminent drop in energy demand took a toll on the commodity. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for May ended down $0.24 or 1.2 percent at $19.87 a barrel, the lowest close since February 2002.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.