Malaysia Stock Market May Run Out Of Steam

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market has climbed higher in five straight sessions, advancing more than 115 points or 7.5 percent along the way. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just above the 1,575-point plateau although it's overdue for consolidation on Wednesday.

The global forecast is cloudy, with continued optimism for a Covid-19 vaccination likely countered by profit taking following recent rallies. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were mixed and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The KLCI finished with huge gains on Tuesday, especially from the financials, telecoms and plantations - although the rubber glove makers were dented by profit taking.

For the day, the index surged 50.75 points or 3.33 percent to finish at the daily high of 1,575.07 after moving as low as 1,516.54. Volume was 12.312 billion shares worth 8.446 billion ringgit. There were 747 gainers and 609 decliners.

Among the actives, Malaysia Airports Holdings and Genting both skyrocketed more than 20 percent, while Hartalega Holdings plummeted 13.83 percent, Public Bank surged 12.42 percent, Genting Malaysia soared 12.26 percent, RHB Capital spiked 10.73 percent, CIMB Group accelerated 10.46 percent, Tenaga Nasional rallied 9.16 percent, Top Glove plunged 8.02 percent, Maybank collected 7.58 percent, Petronas Chemicals jumped 5.97 percent, Axiata climbed 5.70 percent, IHH Healthcare gathered 4.63 percent, MISC perked 3.89 percent, AMMB Holdings advanced 3.64 percent, Digi.com added 2.19 percent, Maxis dropped 1.89 percent, IOI Corporation gained 1.12 percent, Press Metal rose 1.00 percent, Sime Darby Plantations increased 0.19 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong was up 0.09 percent and Nestle, Sime Darby and Dialog Group were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street in inconsistent as the Dow opened higher on Tuesday and remained in the green - but the NASDAQ and S&P 500 spent most of the day in negative territory.

The Dow jumped 262.95 points or 0.90 percent to finish at 29,420, while the NASDAQ plunged 159.93 points or 1.37 percent to end at 11,553.86 and the S&P 500 fell 4.97 points or 0.14 percent to close at 3,545.53.

The mixed performance on Wall Street came as traders continued to cycle out of tech stocks that benefited from the coronavirus pandemic, such as Zoom (ZM) and Amazon (AMZN).

The shift comes as upbeat news about a vaccine being developed by Pfizer (PFE) and BioNTech (BNTX) has generated optimism that business may return to normal next year. However, there could be more pain between now and then, as coronavirus cases in the U.S. continue to spike and have now topped 10 million.

Traders are also keeping an eye on developments in Washington as President Donald Trump continues to refuse to concede to President-elect Joe Biden.

Crude oil futures ended sharply higher Tuesday, extending gains from the previous session as optimism over a potential coronavirus vaccine continued to outweigh worries about the energy demand outlook. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for December ended up $1.07 or 2.7 percent at $41.36 a barrel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.