Malaysia Stock Market May Run Out Of Steam

(RTTNews) - Ahead of the Labor Day holiday weekend, the Malaysia stock market had climbed higher in four straight sessions, accelerating almost 40 points or 3 percent along the way. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just above the 1,405-point plateau although investors are likely to cash in on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft, with poor earnings news likely to provide an excuse for profit taking. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses are expected to open in similar fashion.

The KLCI finished sharply higher on Thursday following gains from the financial shares, plantation stocks and industrial issues.

For the day, the index soared 27.48 points or 1.99 percent to finish at 1,407.78 after trading between 1,383.96 and 1,418.42. Volume was 5.852 billion shares worth 3.346 billion ringgit. There were 629 gainers and 298 decliners.

Among the actives, Petronas Chemicals skyrocketed 8.95 percent, while Axiata surged 5.91 percent, Malaysia Airports Holdings soared 5.85 percent, Press Metal spiked 4.23 percent, Sime Darby accelerated 4.17 percent, Genting jumped 3.22 percent, RHB Capital climbed 2.59 percent, Sime Darby Plantations gathered 2.48 percent, Public Bank and CIMB Group both collected 2.37 percent, Maybank perked 2.17 percent, IOI Corporation advanced 2.01 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong added 1.74 percent, Genting Malaysia gained 1.72 percent, AMMB Holdings rose 1.36 percent, Hartalega Holdings sank 1.30 percent, Tenaga Nasional increased 1.16 percent, Digi.com climbed 1.09 percent, IHH Healthcare added 0.77 percent, Dialog Group gained 0.60 percent, MISC dipped 0.13 percent and PPB Group and Top Glove were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as stocks opened sharply lower on Friday and remained in the red throughout the session.

The Dow plunged 622.03 points or 2.55 percent to finish at 23,723.69, while the NASDAQ tumbled 284.60 points or 3.20 percent to 8,604.95 and the S&P 500 sank 81.72 points or 2.81 percent to end at 2,830.71. For the week, the Dow and the S&P both eased 0.2 percent and the NASDAQ fell 0.3 percent.

The weakness on Wall Street partly reflected a negative reaction to earnings news from Amazon (AMZN), Honeywell (HON) and Apple (AAPL), among others.

In U.S. economic news, the Institute for Supply Management said manufacturing activity continued to contract in April, while a separate report from the Commerce Department showed an unexpected increase in construction spending in March.

Crude oil prices moved higher on Friday following reports that OPEC and its allies are beginning to cut outputs to combat the global supply glut. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for June ended up $0.94 or 5 percent at $19.78 a barrel after moving between $18.07 and $20.48 a barrel.

Closer to home, Malaysia will provide March numbers for imports, exports and trade balance later today. In February, imports were worth 61.83 billion ringgit and exports were at 74.45 billion ringgit for a trade surplus of 12.62 billion ringgit.

