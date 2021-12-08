Malaysia Stock Market May Regain Wednesday's Losses

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market has alternated between positive and negative finishes through the last six trading days since the end of the five-day losing streak in which it had slumped more than 15 points or 1 percent. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just beneath the 1,495-point plateau although it figures to bounce higher again on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is cautiously optimistic, again supported by oil and technology companies. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The KLCI finished slightly lower on Wednesday following losses from the glove makers and mixed performances from the financials, plantations and telecoms.

For the day, the index fell 3.94 points or 0.26 percent to finish at 1,494.03 after trading between 1,491.88 and 1,501.24. Volume was 3.742 billion shares worth 2.051 billion ringgit. There were 485 gainers and 385 decliners.

Among the actives, Axiata tanked 2.37 percent, while CIMB Group skidded 0.38 percent, Dialog Group tumbled 1.61 percent, Digi.com gained 0.50 percent, Genting jumped 1.13 percent, Genting Malaysia advanced 0.72 percent, Hartalega Holdings plummeted 2.61 percent, IOI Corporation dropped 0.27 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong rose 0.39 percent, Maxis improved 0.23 percent, MISC was up 0.15 percent, MRDIY retreated 0.57 percent, Petronas Chemicals was down 0.12 percent, PPB Group declined 0.93 percent, Press Metal climbed 0.93 percent, Public Bank lost 0.25 percent, RHB Capital added 0.56 percent, Sime Darby spiked 2.36 percent, Sime Darby Plantations increased 0.27 percent, Telekom Malaysia sank 0.37 percent, Tenaga Nasional fell 0.22 percent, Top Glove plunged 2.40 percent and IHH Healthcare and Maybank were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as the major averages opened mixed on Wednesday, shook off a midday slump and finished in the green.

The Dow added 35.32 points or 0.10 percent to finish at 35,754.75, while the NASDAQ jumped 100.07 points or 0.64 percent to end at 15,786.99 and the S&P 500 rose 14.46 points or 0.31 percent to close at 4,701.21.

The choppy trading seen for most of the day came as traders expressed some uncertainty about the near-term outlook for the markets following recent volatility.

With concerns about the impact of the Omicron variant easing, traders are now looking ahead to next week's Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement. Reports suggest the Fed could decide to double the pace of tapering its asset purchase program to $30 billion per month.

Some positive sentiment was generated by comments from Pfizer (PFE) and BioNTech (BNTX) regarding the effectiveness of their Covid vaccine as preliminary laboratory studies have demonstrated that three doses of their vaccine neutralize the Omicron variant.

Crude oil futures settled higher on Wednesday after the Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported a drop in U.S. crude inventories last week. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for January ended higher by $0.31 or 0.4 percent at $72.36 a barrel.

