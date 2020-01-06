Malaysia Stock Market May Reclaim 1,600-Point Mark

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market on Monday snapped the two-day winning streak in which it had collected almost 25 points or 1.6 percent. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just beneath the 1,600-point plateau although it's expected to see renewed support on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is cautiously optimistic as traders suspect the geopolitical concerns in the Middle East may be overdone - while surging crude oil prices also offer support. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The KLCI finished modestly lower on Monday following losses from the financial shares, plantation stocks and industrial issues.

For the day, the index sank 13.62 points or 0.85 percent to finish at 1,597.76 after trading between 1,593.08 and 1,611.16. Volume was 3.4 billion shares worth 1.6 billion ringgit. There were 646 decliners and 269 gainers.

Among the actives, Maxis plummeted 3.44 percent, while Digi.com plunged 2.39 percent, AMMB Holdings tumbled 2.30 percent, Sime Darby Plantations skidded 2.18 percent, Genting retreated 1.31 percent, IHH Healthcare declined 1.25 percent, Tenaga Nasional contracted 1.21 percent, Genting Malaysia dropped 1.20 percent, Maybank sank 1.14 percent, Axiata Group shed 0.95 percent, Press Metal lost 0.82 percent, Sime Darby fell 0.45 percent, IOI Corporation dipped 0.42 percent, Public Bank slid 0.30 percent, Petronas Chemical was down 0.13 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong eased 0.08 percent and Malaysia Airports Holdings and CIMB Group were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks opened sharply lower on Monday but bounced higher to finish in the green.

The Dow added 68.50 points or 0.24 percent to 28,703.38, while the NASDAQ gained 50.70 points or 0.56 percent to 9.071.46 and the S&P 500 rose 11.43 points or 0.35 percent to 3,246.28.

The initial weakness on Wall Street came as rising geopolitical tensions continued to weigh on the markets. Washington and Tehran continue to engage in an escalating war of words after the U.S. killed top Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani in an airstrike last week.

Selling pressure waned shortly after the start of trading, however, as traders seem optimistic that the bluster will not amount to much and that tensions will eventually subside without a major impact on the global economy.

Crude oil prices moved higher on Monday amid concerns about possible supply disruptions due to an escalation in tensions in the Middle East. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for February ended up $0.22 or 0.4 percent at $63.27 a barrel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.