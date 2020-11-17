Malaysia Stock Market May Hand Back Support At 1,600 Points

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market has climbed higher in back-to-back sessions, collecting more than 20 points or 1.2 percent along the way. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just above the 1,610-point plateau although it may run out of steam on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests mild consolidation after significant upside in recent sessions, with a rising number of coronavirus cases also likely to weigh. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were down and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The KLCI finished modestly higher on Tuesday following gains from the financials and plantations, while the glove makers and telecoms were mixed.

For the day, the index gained 10.49 points or 0.66 percent to finish at 1,610.15 after trading between 1,593.02 and 1,613.34. Volume was 16.395 billion shares worth 7.957 billion ringgit. There were 655 decliners and 648 gainers.

Among the actives, Hong Leong Bank surged 4.92 percent, while Malaysia Airports Holdings soared 3.94 percent, Dialog Group plummeted 2.84 percent, Top Glove plunged 2.78 percent, MISC tanked 2.50 percent, Public Bank spiked 2.27 percent, RHB Capital accelerated 2.12 percent, Maybank rallied 1.97 percent, Tenaga Nasional jumped 1.96 percent, Digi.com climbed 1.78 percent, Sime Darby Plantations gathered 1.55 percent, Press Metal perked 1.42 percent, Genting and Hartalega Holdings both advanced 0.97 percent, CIMB Group collected 0.80 percent, Petronas Chemicals lost 0.75 percent, Sime Darby fell 0.41 percent, Genting Malaysia added 0.40 percent, IOI Corporation gained 0.22 percent, IHH Healthcare rose 0.19 percent and Petronas Dagangan, Axiata, Kuala Lumpur and AMMB Holdings were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is soft as stocks opened lower on Tuesday, pared the losses as the day progressed but still ended in the red after two sessions of solid gains.

The Dow shed 167.09 points or 0.56 percent to finish at 28.783.35, while the NASDAQ lost 24.79 points or 0.21 percent to end at 11,899.34 and the S&P 500 fell 17.38 points or 0.48 percent to close at 3,609.53.

Profit taking contributed to the initial pullback on Wall Street after the strength seen in the previous session lifted the Dow and the S&P 500 to new record closing highs.

The markets were also troubled by data that showed more than 166,000 news coronavirus cases on Monday, with the total number of cases in the U.S. now exceeding 11 million.

In economic news, the Commerce Department said retail sales rose less than expected in October, while the Federal Reserve noted a significant rebound in U.S. industrial production last month.

Crude oil futures contracts ended slightly higher on Tuesday as hopes for tighter production cuts by OPEC outweighed surging coronavirus. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for December ended up $0.09 or 0.2 percent at $41.43 a barrel.

