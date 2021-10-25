Malaysia Stock Market May Halt Losing Streak On Tuesday

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market has tracked lower in four straight sessions, sinking more than 20 points or 1.3 percent along the way. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just above the 1,585-point plateau although it may finally stop the bleeding on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is mixed to higher, largely riding optimism for earnings as the season progresses. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The KLCI finished barely lower on Monday following mixed performances from the financial shares, plantation stocks and glove makers.

For the day, the index eased 0.14 points or 0.01 percent to finish at 1,587.94 after trading between 1,586.77 and 1,593.37. Volume was 3.877 billion shares worth 2.462 billion ringgit. There were 568 decliners and 457 gainers.

Among the actives, Axiata dropped 0.75 percent, while CIMB Group was up 0.19 percent, Dialog Group added 0.34 percent, Digi.com gathered 0.23 percent, Genting fell 0.39 percent, Genting Malaysia and Hong Leong Bank both rose 0.32 percent, Hartalega Holdings shed 0.49 percent, IHH Healthcare sank 0.76 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong skidded 0.87 percent, Maxis advanced 0.42 percent, MISC tumbled 1.25 percent, MRDIY increased 0.27 percent, Petronas Chemicals eased 0.11 percent, PPB Group gained 0.33 percent, Press Metal perked 0.87 percent, Public Bank collected 0.24 percent, Sime Darby lost 0.43 percent, Telekom Malaysia slid 0.34 percent and Hong Leong Financial Group, Tenaga Nasional, Top Glove, Sime Darby Plantations, RHB Capital, Maybank and IOI Corporation all were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as the major averages shook off a soft start on Monday, climbing quickly into the green and finishing solidly higher.

The Dow added 64.13 points or 0.18 percent to finish at 35,741.15, while the NASDAQ spiked 136.51 points or 0.90 percent to close at 15,226.71 and the S&P 500 rose 21.58 points or 0.47 percent to end at 4,566.48.

The strength on Wall Street reflected optimism about more upbeat earnings news, with a slew of big-name companies due to report their quarterly results this week including Facebook (FB), General Electric (GE), UPS (UPS), Alphabet (GOOGL), Coca-Cola (KO), General Motors (GM), McDonald's (MCD), Ford (F), Amazon (AMZN), Apple (APPL), and Exxon Mobil (XOM).

Upbeat earnings news has contributed to a recent upward trend on Wall Street, as most companies have reported better than expected results.

Traders may also have been reluctant to make big moves ahead of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy meeting next week. The Fed is likely to leave interest rates unchanged but could announce plans to begin scaling back its asset purchase program.

Oil futures settled flat Monday as prices fell sharply from the day's high towards the end of the session, with traders weighing supply and demand. West Texas Intermediate Crude for December ended unchanged at $83.76 a barrel after peaking at $85.41 a barrel, a seven-year high earlier in the day.

