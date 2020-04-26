Malaysia Stock Market May Halt Losing Streak

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market has moved lower in two straight sessions, sinking more than a dozen points or 0.85 percent along the way. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just beneath the 1,370-point plateau although it may stop the bleeding on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is positive on stimulus expectations and a continued rebound in crude oil prices. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The KLCI finished modestly lower on Friday following losses from the industrials and mixed performances from the financial shares and telecoms.

For the day, the index dropped 11.79 points or 0.85 percent to finish at 1,369.85 after trading between 1,367.49 and 1,377.71. Volume was 4.660 billion shares worth 2.485 billion ringgit. There were 445 gainers and 400 decliners.

Among the actives, Top Glove surged 3.91 percent, while Malaysia Airports Holdings plummeted 3.59 percent, Digi.com plunged 3.11 percent, Axiata tanked 2.77 percent, MISC tumbled 2.26 percent, Petronas Chemicals skidded 2.23 percent, Genting Malaysia retreated 2.21 percent, Genting declined 1.74 percent, IHH Healthcare sank 1.73 percent, Hartalega Holdings jumped 1.33 percent, Sime Darby Plantations dropped 1.26 percent, Tenaga Nasional shed 1.14 percent, Sime Darby climbed 1.01 percent, Maybank lost 0.81 percent, AMMB Holdings fell 0.67 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong slid 0.49 percent, Digi.com added 0.31 percent, CIMB Group collected 0.29 percent, Public Bank eased 0.25 percent and Hong Leong Financial, PPB Group and IOI Corporation were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is firm as stocks opened higher on Friday and moved in and out of the red before taking off in afternoon trade.

The Dow climbed 260.01 points or 1.11 percent to finish at 23,775.27, while the NASDAQ jumped 139.77 points or 1.65 percent to 8,634.52 and the S&P 500 added 38.94 points or 1.39 percent to 2,836.74. For the week, the Dow shed 1.9 percent, the NASDAQ eased 0.2 percent and the S&P fell 1.3 percent.

The gains on Wall Street reflected a positive reaction to news that President Donald Trump signed a $484 billion stimulus package that will replenish a fund for small-business lending and direct money to hospitals and efforts to ramp up testing capacity in the fight against COVID-19.

In economic news, the University of Michigan noted a sharp fall in durable goods orders in March and the Commerce Department reported a 14.7 percent drop in new durable goods orders last month. Also, the University of Michigan said its consumer sentiment for the U.S. was revised higher in April.

Crude oil prices rose on Friday, but still ended the week with a big loss due to lingering worries about the outlook for energy demand. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for June ended up $0.44 or 2.7 percent at $16.94 a barrel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.