Malaysia Stock Market May Find Traction On Tuesday

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market has finished lower in three straight sessions, sinking nearly 35 points or 2.3 percent along the way. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just above the 1,465-point plateau although it's expected to stop the bleeding on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is positive thanks to solid economic data and support from crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian markets are expected to follow that lead.

The KLCI finished barely lower on Monday as losses from the financials and glove makers were offset by gains from the plantation stocks.

For the day, the index dipped 0.43 points or 0.03 percent to finish at 1,466.46 after trading between 1,452.13 and 1,468.09. Volume was 5.933 billion shares worth 3.285 billion ringgit. There were 688 decliners and 364 gainers.

Among the actives, Sime Darby surged 2.90 percent, while Kuala Lumpur Kepong soared 2.73 percent, Dialog Group plummeted 2.70 percent, Axiata spiked 2.39 percent, RHB Capital accelerated 2.36 percent, Top Glove tanked 2.10 percent, Petronas Chemicals rallied 1.88 percent, IHH Healthcare jumped 1.81 percent, AMMB Holdings tumbled 1.75 percent, CIMB Group skidded 1.69 percent, PPB Group retreated 1.60 percent, Digi.com climbed 1.59 percent, Press Metal perked 1.28 percent, MISC and Public Bank both declined 1.06 percent, IOI Corporation gathered 0.93 percent, Hartalega Holdings surrendered 0.89 percent, Maxis and Sime Darby Plantations both advanced 0.83 percent, Malaysia Airports Holdings sank 0.72 percent, Genting added 0.68 percent, Tenaga Nasional gained 0.63 percent, Maybank collected 0.14 percent, Hong Leong Bank fell 0.14 percent and Genting Malaysia was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is firm as stocks opened higher on Monday and remained mostly in the green throughout the trading day, cutting into losses from last week.

The Dow jumped 423.45 points or 1.60 percent to finish at 26,925.05, while the NASDAQ added 46.02 points or 0.42 percent to end at 10,957.61 and the S&P 500 rose 40.28 points or 1.23 percent to close at 3,310.24.

The rebound on Wall Street came as traders went bargain hunting, looking to pick up stocks at reduced levels following last week's carnage.

In economic news, the Institute For Supply Management said growth in U.S. manufacturing activity accelerated more than expected in October. Also, the Commerce Department said construction spending in the U.S. increased less than expected in September.

The upside was somewhat limited, however, by caution ahead of tomorrow's presidential election.

Crude oil prices moved sharply higher on Monday as strong economic data from the United States, China and Europe helped to ease concerns about the outlook for energy demand. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for December ended up $1.02 or 2.8 percent at $36.81 a barrel.

