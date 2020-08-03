Malaysia Stock Market May Find Traction On Tuesday

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market has moved lower in consecutive trading days, sinking more than 30 points or 2 percent along the way. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just above the 1,570-point plateau although it figures to stop the bleeding on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is broadly positive on strong economic data and continued support from technology stocks. The European and U.S. markets were firmly in the green and the Asian bourses are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The KLCI finished sharply lower on Monday following losses from the financial shares, plantation stocks and industrial issues.

For the day, the index tumbled 31.14 points or 1.94 percent to finish at 1,572.61 after trading between 1,570.18 and 1,599.34. Volume was 13.129 billion shares worth 8.241 billion ringgit. There were 707 decliners and 505 gainers.

Among the actives, PPB Group plummeted 5.79 percent, while Dialog Group plunged 5.01 percent, Malaysia Airports Holdings and Hap Seng Consolidated both tanked 4.92 percent, Petronas Chemicals tumbled 4.53 percent, Genting skidded 4.44 percent, Sime Darby retreated 4.13 percent, Top Glove surged 3.86 percent, CIMB Group declined 3.62 percent, Axiata surrendered 3.13 percent, Tenaga Nasional dropped 2.97 percent, Genting Malaysia sank 2.63 percent, Public Bank shed 2.59 percent, Sime Darby Plantations lost 2.50 percent, Maybank fell 2.22 percent, Digi.com slid 2.12 percent, IOI Corporation dipped 1.97 percent, Press Metal slipped 1.86 percent, Hartalega Holdings jumped 1.08 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong weakened 0.94 percent, IHH Healthcare was down 0.56 percent and AMMB Holdings eased 0.34 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is solid as stocks moved mostly higher on Monday, with the tech-heavy NASDAQ hitting a fresh record closing high.

The Dow jumped 236.08 points or 0.89 percent to finish at 26,664.40, while the NASDAQ spiked 157.52 points or 1.47 percent to end at 10,902.80 and the S&P 500 rose 23.49 points or 0.72 percent to close at 3,294.61.

Technology stocks saw continued strength on the day after moving sharply higher last Friday on largely upbeat earnings news - particularly Microsoft (MSFT) and Apple (AAPL).

Adding to the positive sentiment, the Institute for Supply Management reported a bigger than expected acceleration in the pace of growth in U.S. manufacturing activity in July - which came on the heels of upbeat readings on manufacturing in China and Europe.

Crude oil prices moved higher on Monday as encouraging economic data from the U.S., the Eurozone and China helped ease concerns about energy demand. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for September settled at $41.01 a barrel, gaining $0.74 or 1.8 percent.

