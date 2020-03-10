Malaysia Stock Market May Find Additional Support

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market on Tuesday halted the two-day slide in which it had stumbled more than 65 points or 4.5 percent. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just above the 1,430-point plateau and it may add to its winnings on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is cautiously optimistic amidst continued volatility, thanks to hopes for economic stimulus to combat the coronavirus outbreak. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figure to at least open higher but are likely in for another wild ride.

The KLCI finished modestly higher on Tuesday following gains from the financials and telecoms and a mixed performance from the plantations.

For the day, the index rose 6.31 points or 0.44 percent to finish at 1,430.47 after trading between 1,414.95 and 1,446.73. Volume was 4.390 billion shares worth 3.204 billion ringgit. There were 491 gainers and 477 decliners.

Among the actives, MISC surged 5.56 percent, while CIMB Group soared 3.57 percent, PPB Group plummeted 3.50 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong plunged 3.06 percent, Press Metal tumbled 2.04 percent, IHH Healthcare skidded 1.76 percent, Dialog Group and Public Bank spiked 1.65 percent, Maybank collected 1.58 percent, RHB Capital accelerated 1.28 percent, Petronas Chemicals dropped 1.14 percent, Sime Darby Plantations jumped 1.14 percent, Maxis shed 1.13 percent, AMMB Holdings climbed 0.83 percent, Genting Malaysia advanced 0.76 percent, Digi.com added 0.73 percent, Sime Darby gained 0.53 percent, Malaysia Airports Holdings lost 0.35 percent, Hartalega Holdings fell 0.31 percent, IOI Corporation slid 0.25 percent, Axiata Group rose 0.25 percent, Top Glove eased 0.16 percent and Genting and Tenaga Nasional were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly positive as stocks showed wild swings on Tuesday before eventually finishing the day sharply higher.

The Dow surged 826.82 points or 3.47 percent to end at 24,677.84, while the NASDAQ soared 315.08 points or 3.96 percent to 8,265.75 and the S&P 500 jumped 94.85 points or 3.45 percent to 2,841.41.

The initial strength on Wall Street was partly due to bargain hunting after the Dow plummeted by more than 2,000 points on Monday to its lowest closing level in over a year.

Positive sentiment was also generated in reaction to President Donald Trump's pledge to provide "very substantial relief" amid the economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak.

Buying interest waned shortly after the start of trading, however, as traders expressed uncertainty about the timing and efficacy of Trump's proposed measures. Stocks showed a strong move back to the upside in the afternoon as traders expressed confidence that the government will eventually provide additional stimulus.

Crude oil prices rebounded on Tuesday, one day after prices plummeted almost 25 percent as Saudi Arabia threatened to flood the market following a spat with Russia over production cuts. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April climbed $4.47 or 14.85 percent to $34.64 a barrel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.