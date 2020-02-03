Malaysia Stock Market May Finally Find Traction

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market has moved lower in 10 straight sessions, dropping almost 80 points or 4.6 percent along the way. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just above the 1,520-point plateau although it may finally stop the bleeding on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat, with bargain hunting expected after heavy selling over the past week due to coronavirus fears. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are expected to follow suit.

The KLCI finished modestly lower on Monday following losses from the financial shares, plantation stocks and industrial issues.

For the day, the index lost 9.11 points or 0.60 percent to finish at 1,521.95 after trading between 1,517.61 and 1,528.06. Volume was 4 billion shares worth 2.9 billion ringgit. There were 738 decliners and 280 gainers.

Among the actives, Axiata Group plummeted 2.33 percent, while Sime Darcy plunged 2.29 percent, Hartalega Holdings tumbled 2.03 percent, MISC surged 1.69 percent, Malaysia Airports Holdings skidded 1.63 percent, CIMB Group retreated 1.62 percent, Sime Darby Plantations declined 1.58 percent, Digi.com spiked 1.42 percent, Top Glove dropped 1.20 percent, IOI Corporation sank 1.10 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong shed 0.96 percent, Maxis climbed 0.94 percent, IHH Healthcare lost 0.88 percent, Maybank fell 0.83 percent, Dialog Group slid 0.61 percent, Petronas Chemicals dipped 0.48 percent, Press Metal added 0.41 percent, Genting Malaysia was down 0.33 percent, AMMB Holdings eased 0.27 percent and Genting, RHB Capital and Tenaga Nasional were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks opened higher on Monday, faded as the day progressed but still ended firmly in the green.

The Dow advanced 143.78 points or 0.51 percent to finish at 28,399.81, while the NASDAQ gained 122.47 points or 1.34 percent to 9,273.40 and the S&P 500 rose 23.40 points or 0.73 percent to 3,248.92.

Bargain hunting contributed to the early strength on Wall Street, with traders picking up stocks at reduced levels on the heels of the steep drop seen in previous sessions.

Adding to the positive sentiment, the Institute for Supply Management noted unexpected expansion in U.S. manufacturing activity in January.

Buying interest waned over the course of the session, however, as traders seemed reluctant to get back into the markets amid lingering concerns about the coronavirus outbreak.

Crude oil prices dropped Monday on continued concerns about the outlook for energy demand amid the rapid spread of coronavirus. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for March dropped $1.45 or 2.8 percent to $50.11 a barrel, the lowest finish in more than a year.

Closer to home, Malaysia will release December figures for imports, exports and trade balance later today. In November, imports were worth 74.26 billion ringgit and exports were at 80.80 billion ringgit for a trade surplus of 6.54 billion ringgit.

