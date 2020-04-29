Malaysia Stock Market May Extend Winning Streak

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market has climbed higher in three straight sessions, rising more than 10 points or 0.8 percent along the way. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just above the 1,380-point plateau and it may add to its winnings on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is broadly positive on optimism for a treatment for the Covid-19 virus. The European and U.S. markets were sharply higher and the Asian markets are tipped to open in the green.

The KLCI finished modestly higher on Wednesday following gains from the plantations and industrials, while the financials came in mixed.

For the day, the index added 8.10 points or 0.59 percent to finish at 1,380.30 after trading between 1,372.17 and 1,386.23. Volume was 4.826 billion shares worth 2.465 billion ringgit. There were 629 gainers and 249 decliners.

Among the actives, MISC plummeted 5.73 percent, while Genting Malaysia surged 5.43 percent, Sime Darby soared 3.23 percent, IOI Corporation spiked 3.11 percent, Genting accelerated 2.54 percent, Dialog Group jumped 2.48 percent, IHH Healthcare climbed 1.76 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong gathered 1.67 percent, Sime Darby Plantations perked 1.26 percent, CIMB Group tumbled 1.17 percent, Petronas Chemicals advanced 0.98 percent, Hartalega Holdings added 0.79 percent, AMMB Holdings gained 0.68 percent, Maybank collected 0.68 percent, Digi.com rose 0.66 percent, Top Glove increased 0.55 percent, Axiata was up 0.54 percent, Public Bank gained 0.38 percent, Press Metal rose 0.27 percent and RHB Capital and Tenaga Nasional were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is upbeat as stocks opened sharply higher on Wednesday and continued to see significant upside throughout the session after ending the previous day in the red.

The Dow surged 532.31 points or 2.21 percent to 24,633.86, while the NASDAQ soared 306.98 points or 3.57 percent to 8,914.98 and the S&P 500 jumped 76.12 points or 2.66 percent to end at 2,939.51.

The rally on Wall Street comes as upbeat news about Gilead Sciences' potential coronavirus treatment remdesivir overshadowed a report from the Commerce Department showing a steep drop in U.S. gross domestic product in the first quarter.

The Commerce Department said U.S. real gross domestic product decreased at an annual rate of 4.8 percent in the first quarter following the 2.1 percent jump in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Markets maintained their positive bias after the U.S. Federal Reserve held its interest rate target between 0 and 0.25 percent. The Fed said it would continue with its aggressive policy stance until it feels that the economy is back on its feet.

The positive sentiment extended to the oil markets as crude oil prices rose sharply on Wednesday, rebounding from losses in the previous two days. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for June ended up $2.72 or 22 percent at $15.06 a barrel, after rising to a high of $16.78 at one point.

Closer to home, Malaysia will see March figures for producer prices later today; in February, producer prices were down 1.3 percent on month and up 0.9 percent on year.

