Malaysia Stock Market May Extend Wednesday's Gains

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market turned higher again on Wednesday, one session after it had ended the two-day winning streak in which it had advanced more than 25 points or 1.7 percent. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index remains just above the 1,380-point plateau and it's expected to see additional support on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is positive, supported by a rebound in crude oil prices and stimulus hopes. The European and U.S. markets were sharply higher and the Asian bourses also figure to open in the green.

The KLCI finished barely higher on Wednesday as gains from the industrials were capped by weakness from the financial shares and plantations.

For the day, the index rose 0.16 points or 0.01 percent to finish at 1,381.89 after trading between 1,359.54 and 1,383.09. Volume was 5.053 billion shares worth 2.832 billion ringgit. There were 458 gainers and 378 decliners.

Among the actives, Top Glove surged 5.38 percent, while Hartalega Holdings soared 4.41 percent, CIMB Group plummeted 3.32 percent, Genting Malaysia spiked 2.65 percent, IOI Corporation plunged 2.07 percent, Genting accelerated 2.01 percent, Petronas Chemicals jumped 1.70 percent, Sime Darby climbed 1.64 percent, RHB Capital collected 1.49 percent, Maybank tumbled 0.79 percent, Digi.com skidded 0.66 percent, Sime Darby Plantations sank 0.42 percent, Dialog Group advanced 0.31 percent, Press Metal shed 0.27 percent, MISC lost 0.25 percent, IHH Healthcare and Maxis both fell 0.19 percent, Public Bank slid 0.13 percent and Malaysia Airports Holdings, Tenaga Nasional, Axiata, Kuala Lumpur Kepong and AMMB Holdings all were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is upbeat as stocks opened sharply higher on Wednesday and remained in the green throughout the session.

The Dow jumped 456.94 points or 1.99 percent to finish at 23,475.82, while the NASDAQ spiked 232.15 points or 2.81 percent to 8,495.38 and the S&P 500 soared 62.75 points or 2.29 percent to 2,799.31.

The rally on Wall Street partly reflected a positive reaction to a substantial rebound in oil prices after the historic drop earlier this week when the front month crude oil contract turned negative for the first time in history.

West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for June ended up $2.21 or 19.1 percent at $13.78 a barrel, after having dropped to a low of $10.26 earlier in the session. Prices had hit a high of $16.20 before paring some gains.

Buying interest was also generated by news that the Senate has passed a new bill to provide funding for hospitals and small businesses and expand coronavirus testing. The $484 billion aid package was approved unanimously by the Senate and now heads to the House, which could approve the bill as soon as later today.

