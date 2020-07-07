Malaysia Stock Market May Extend Tuesday's Losses

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market on Tuesday wrote a finish to the six-day winning streak in which it had advanced more than 85 points or 5.6 percent. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just above the 1,565-point plateau and it may take further damage on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is negative on concerns over the rebounding number of coronavirus cases. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses figure to open in similar fashion.

The KLCI finished modestly lower on Tuesday following losses from the plantations and industrials, while the financials came in mixed.

For the day, the index fell down 10.18 points or 0.65 percent to finish at 1,566.72 after trading between 1,562.88 and 1,587.64. Volume was 7.781 billion shares worth 4.931 billion ringgit. There were 648 decliners and 428 gainers.

Among the actives, Petronas Chemicals plummeted 4.47 percent, while Digi.com plunged 3.00 percent, Petronas Gas tanked 2.86 percent, Maxis tumbled 2.64 percent, Top Glove surged 2.51 percent, Tenaga Nasional skidded 2.19 percent, Axiata retreated 2.01 percent, IOI Corporation declined 2.00 percent, MISC surrendered 1.75 percent, Malaysia Airports Holdings dropped 1.57 percent, Dialog Group jumped 1.32 percent, AMMB Holdings climbed 1.27 percent, Hartalega Holdings advanced 1.21 percent, Genting sank 1.19 percent, Press Metal perked 1.06 percent, Genting Malaysia shed 0.78 percent, IHH Healthcare lost 0.74 percent, Sime Darby fell 0.47 percent, Public Bank collected 0.35 percent, RHB Capital rose 0.20 percent, Sime Darby Plantations slid 0.20 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong dipped 0.18 percent, Maybank eased 0.13 percent and CIMB Group was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is soft as stocks moved significantly lower on Tuesday, giving ground following the strong upward move seen in recent sessions.

The Dow tumbled 396.85 points or 1.51 percent, while the NASDAQ lost 89.76 points or 0.86 percent to end at 10,343.89 and the S&P 500 dropped 34.40 points or 1.08 percent to close at 3,145.32.

The weakness that emerged on Wall Street came as a lack of major U.S. economic data allowed concerns about the coronavirus pandemic to resurface. The concerns came as World Health Organization officials warned that the death toll from the pandemic may start to climb again.

Atlanta Federal Reserve President Raphael Bostic also warned that the spike in coronavirus cases in southern and western states could slow the U.S. economic recovery.

Crude oil futures settled nearly flat on Tuesday as traders weighed the prospects for energy demand amid reports showing a surge in coronavirus infections. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for August settled at $40.62 a barrel, down just a penny from the previous close.

