Malaysia Stock Market May Extend Tuesday's Gains

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market on Tuesday snapped the two-day slide in which it had stumbled more than 40 points or 2.5 percent. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just beneath the 1,610-point plateau and it may add to its winnings on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat thanks largely to a spike in energy prices. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were higher and the Asian markets are tipped to split the difference.

The KLCI finished modestly higher on Tuesday following gains from the glove makers and plantations and mixed performances from the financial shares.

For the day, the index picked up 5.78 points or 0.36 percent to finish at the daily high of 1,608.35 after moving as low as 1,589.81. Volume was 6.251 billion shares worth 3.998 billion ringgit. There were 676 decliners and 479 gainers.

Among the actives, Supermax skyrocketed 6.35 percent, while Top Glove surged 4.00 percent, Dialog Group plummeted 3.46 percent, IHH Healthcare soared 2.36 percent, MISC plunged 2.08 percent, Press Metal tanked 1.90 percent, Sime Darby spiked 1.74 percent, Axiata tumbled 1.62 percent, Maxis accelerated 1.58 percent, Petronas Chemicals skidded 1.53 percent, Hartalega Holdings rallied 1.15 percent, Sime Darby Plantations jumped 1.00 percent, Digi.com climbed 0.96 percent, IOI Corporation advanced 0.90 percent, Tenaga Nasional added 0.76 percent, Genting Malaysia sank 0.75 percent, Public Bank collected 0.49 percent, Maybank lost 0.48 percent, CIMB Group gained 0.47 percent, Genting rose 0.45 percent, RHB Capital fell 0.36 percent and Petronas Dagangan, Telekom Malaysia and Kuala Lumpur Kepong were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks bounced higher again following the pullback in the previous session, ending in the green.

The Dow climbed 167.71 points or 0.55 percent to finish at 30,391.60, while the NASDAQ advanced 120.51 points or 0.95 percent to end at 12,818.96 and the S&P 500 gained 26.21 points or 0.71 percent to close at 3,726.86.

Energy stocks helped to lead the rebound on Wall Street, benefiting from a substantial increase by the price of crude oil.

Crude oil futures ended sharply higher Tuesday, lifted by an announcement from Saudi Arabia that it will cut crude production by 1 million barrel per day from February through March. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for February ended up by $2.31 or 4.9 percent at $49.93 a barrel.

Buying interest was kept in check as traders await the results of two key Senate runoffs in Georgia. The outcome of the runoff elections will determine which party controls the Senate and could have a major impact on what President-elect Joe Biden is able to accomplish.

In economic news, the Institute for Supply Management reported an unexpected acceleration in the pace of growth in manufacturing activity in December.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.