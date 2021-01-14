Malaysia Stock Market May Extend Thursday's Losses

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market headed south again on Thursday, one session after snapping the two-day losing streak in which it had retreated more than 20 points or 1.3. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just above the 1,635-point plateau and it may take further damage on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is mixed to lower, with stimulus optimism tempered by concern over the outlook for interest rates. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were down and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The KLCI finished barely lower on Thursday as losses from the glove makers were mitigated by support from the financials and telecoms.

For the day, the index dipped 0.98 points or 0.06 percent to finish at 1,635.71 after trading between 1,632.20 and 1,646.24. Volume was 6.490 billion shares worth 4.869 billion ringgit. There were 584 gainers and 583 decliners.

Among the actives, Supermax plummeted 6.61 percent, while Press Metal surged 5.80 percent, Hartalega Holdings plunged 5.38 percent, Top Glove tanked 3.92 percent, IHH Healthcare soared 1.83 percent, CIMB Group spiked 1.72 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong tumbled 1.46 percent, Public Bank accelerated 1.40 percent, Petronas Chemicals rallied 1.08 percent, PPB Group jumped 0.95 percent, Telekom Malaysia climbed 0.91 percent, Hong Leong Bank skidded 0.90 percent, Genting Malaysia sank 0.80 percent, Tenaga Nasional dropped 0.78 percent, Dialog Group shed 0.61 percent, Maybank collected 0.60 percent, MISC lost 0.45 percent, Sime Darby advanced 0.44 percent, Maxis added 0.40 percent, Genting gained 0.23 percent, RHB Capital fell 0.18 percent and Sime Darby Plantations, Axiata, IOI Corporation and Digi.com were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is soft as stocks opened higher on Thursday but faded as the day progressed and ended slightly in the red.

The Dow shed 68.95 points or 0.22 percent to finish at 30,991.52, while the NASDAQ dipped 16.31 points or 0.12 percent to end at 13,112.64 and the S&P 500 fell 14.30 points or 0.38 percent to close at 3,795.54.

Optimism about additional fiscal stimulus helped generate early buying interest as President-elect Joe Biden is expected to unveil a major coronavirus relief package with a price tag in the ballpark of $2 trillion.

Trades were also reacting to a Labor Department report showing initial jobless claims jumped to their highest level in over four months last week. Traders have viewed disappointing data as a positive for the markets as it could put further pressure on lawmakers to approve more stimulus.

The pullback by stocks seemed to coincide with an advance by treasury yields, which rebounded following remarks by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell - who suggested that the economy could return to pre-pandemic levels sooner than feared due to unprecedented fiscal stimulus and the Fed's aggressive intervention.

But he reiterated that the Fed does not intend to raise interest rate anytime soon and downplayed talk of the central bank tapering its bond purchases in the near future.

Crude oil prices bounced higher Thursday on hopes that big stimulus from the Biden administration and the Covid-19 vaccination drive will lift energy demand. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for February ended up by $0.66 or 1.3 percent at $53.57 a barrel.

