Malaysia Stock Market May Extend Thursday's Losses

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market on Thursday snapped the two-day winning streak in which it had advanced almost 20 points or 1.3 percent. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just beneath the 1,410-point plateau and the losses may accelerate on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is brutally negative as markets around the world continue to plummet on coronavirus concerns. The European and U.S. markets were sharply lower and the Asian bourses figure to follow that lead.

The KLCI finished sharply lower on Thursday following losses from the financial shares, plantation stocks and industrials.

For the day, the index dropped 24.40 points or 1.69 percent to finish at 1,419.43 after trading between 1,419.43 and 1,432.70. Volume was 3.8 billion shares worth 3.1 billion ringgit. There were 923 decliners and 167 gainers.

Among the actives, Genting cratered 5.29 percent, while AMMB Holdings plummeted 4.19 percent, Sime Darby plunged 4.15 percent, Top Glove jumped 3.66 percent, Public Bank tumbled 3.57 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong skidded 3.47 percent, Genting Malaysia retreated 3.33 percent, Sime Darby Plantations declined 3.25 percent, CIMB Group dropped 2.73 percent, Press Metal shed 2.04 percent, IOI Corporation sank 2.00 percent, Tenaga Nasional lost 1.58 percent, Hartalega Holdings gained 1.39 percent, Maybank fell 1.31 percent, Digi.com rose 0.72 percent, IHH Healthcare slid 0.54 percent, Axiata dipped 0.51 percent and Petronas Chemicals, Dialog Group, Malaysia Airports Holdings and MISC were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly negative as stocks showed another substantial move to the downside on Thursday.

The Dow recorded its biggest one-day percentage drop since the stock market crash of 1987 and the NASDAQ and the S&P 500 joined the blue chip index in bear market territory.

The Dow plunged 2,352.60 points or 9.99 percent to finish at 21,200.62, while the NASDAQ tumbled 750.25 points or 9.43 percent to 7,201.80 and the S&P 500 plummeted 260.74 points or 9.51 percent to 2,480.64.

Concerns about the impact of the coronavirus continue to weigh on the markets after President Donald Trump addressed the nation about the outbreak Wednesday evening. Trump was likely trying to calm the markets but instead exacerbated concerns by announcing a ban on all travel from Europe to the U.S. for the next 30 days.

Stocks briefly fluctuated but remained sharply lower in afternoon trading after the Federal Reserve announced significant steps to provide liquidity to the financial markets.

The coronavirus concerns overshadowed the day's economic data, including a Labor Department report showing an unexpected drop in initial jobless claims last week. The Labor Department also said producer prices fell more than expected in February amid a steep drop in energy prices.

Crude oil prices took heavy damage on Thursday, in line with most other equities and commodities as the coronavirus has been declared a global pandemic. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for April plummeted $2.13 or 6.46 percent to $30.96 a barrel on Thursday. In the last two sessions, crude has given up more than 12 percent.

Closer to home, Malaysia will release January figures for industrial and manufacturing production and unemployment later today. In December, industrial production was up 1.3 percent on year, while manufacturing production climbed 3.4 percent on year and the jobless rate came in at 3.3 percent.

