Malaysia Stock Market May Extend Monday's Losses

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market on Monday snapped the modest two-day winning streak in which it had gathered almost 10 points or 0.6 percent. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just above the 1,560-point plateau and it may take further damage on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is negative on continuing concerns over trade between the United States and China. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The KLCI finished modestly lower on Monday as losses from the industrials and telecoms were offset by support from the plantations and a mixed picture from the financials.

For the day, the index dipped 5.73 points or 0.37 percent to finish at 1,562.71 after trading between 1,560.02 and 1,567.78. Volume was 2,615.6 million shares worth 1.607 billion ringgit. There were 457 decliners and 405 gainers.

Among the actives, Kuala Lumpur Kepong surged 2.73 percent, while AMMB Holdings plummeted 1.55 percent, Tenaga Nasional plunged 1.49 percent, Dialog Group tumbled 1.45 percent, IOI Corporation spiked 1.12 percent, Genting Malaysia skidded 0.95 percent, Getting dropped 0.87 percent, Public Bank sank 0.73 percent, Maybank collected 0.71 percent, Petronas Chemicals retreated 0.70 percent, Hartalega Holdings declined 0.58 percent, MISC and Axiata both shed 0.48 percent, Sime Darby advanced 0.42 percent, CIMB Group and IHH Healthcare both lost 0.38 percent, Sime Darby Plantations added 0.38 percent, RHB Capital lost 0.22 percent and Maxis fell 0.19 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is soft as stocks showed a lack of direction early on Monday and then faded into the red, snapping a three-day winning streak.

The Dow shed 105.46 points or 0.38 percent to 27,909.60, while the NASDAQ lost 34.70 points or 0.40 percent to 8,621.83 and the S&P 500 fell 9.95 points or 0.32 percent to 3.135.0.32.

The weakness that emerged on Wall Street came on lingering uncertainty about U.S.-China trade talks, with new 15 percent tariffs on $165 billion in Chinese imports set to take effect this Sunday.

Rising tensions between the U.S. and North Korea also led to some caution among traders after North Korea conducted a "very important test" at a long-range missile launch site.

Overall trading activity was subdued, with traders looking ahead to the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement on Wednesday. The Fed is widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged, although traders will look to the accompanying statement for clues about the outlook for rates.

Crude oil prices edged lower on Monday amid concerns over the outlook for energy demand on uncertainty about the U.S. and China signing a trade deal. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for January ended down $0.18 or 0.3 percent at $59.02 a barrel.

