Malaysia Stock Market May Extend Monday's Gains

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market on Monday halted the two-day slide in which it had stumbled almost 25 points or 1.5 percent. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just above the 1,620-point plateau and it may add to its winnings on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests mild upside on easing bond yields ahead of Wednesday's Federal Reserve meeting. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets are called mixed with an upside bias.

The KLCI finished modestly higher on Monday following gains from the plantations and mixed performances from the financials and glove makers.

For the day, the index picked up 5.23 points or 0.32 percent to finish at 1,620.92 after trading between 1,619.21 and 1,624.74. Volume was 10.292 billion shares worth 5.219 billion ringgit. There were 611 gainers and 586 decliners.

Among the actives, Axiata and PPB Group both advanced 0.53 percent, while CIMB Group accelerated 1.34 percent, Dialog Group sank 0.61 percent, Digi.com climbed 0.82 percent, Genting soared 2.16 percent, Genting Malaysia spiked 1.92 percent, Hartalega Holdings jumped 1.13 percent, IOI Corporation was up 0.24 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong gained 0.35 percent, Maybank collected 0.95 percent, Maxis surged 2.21 percent, MISC dropped 0.44 percent, Petronas Chemicals fell 0.24 percent, Petronas Dagangan rallied 1.77 percent, Press Metal added 0.40 percent, RHB Capital skidded 0.73 percent, Sime Darby plunged 1.28 percent, Sime Darby Plantations perked 0.62 percent, Supermax rose 0.25 percent, Telekom Malaysia gathered 0.66 percent, Tenaga Nasional plummeted 1.30 percent, Top Glove lost 0.38 percent and Hap Seng Consolidated, IHH Healthcare and Public Bank were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street ended up being positive as stocks languished near the unchanged line throughout Monday morning before breaking well into the green in the afternoon.

The Dow jumped 174.82 points or 0.53 percent to finish at 32,953.46, while the NASDAQ spiked 139.84 points or 1.05 percent to end at 13,459.71 and the S&P 500 gained 25.60 points or 0.65 percent to close at 3,968.94.

The strength that emerged on Wall Street reflected optimism about the economic outlook amid stepped up coronavirus vaccination efforts and the recent passage of a new $1.9 trillion stimulus bill.

A pullback by treasury yields may also have generated some buying interest, with the ten-year yield moving lower after ending last Friday's trading at its highest closing level in over a year.

Trading activity was subdued, however, as traders looked ahead to the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement on Wednesday. Traders are hoping the Fed will address the recent spike in bond yields, which has led to considerable volatility in Wall Street in recent sessions.

Crude oil futures ended lower on Monday with traders weighing energy demand prospects in the wake of a spike in coronavirus cases in Europe. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April slid $0.22 or 0.3 percent at $65.39 a barrel.

