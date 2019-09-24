Malaysia Stock Market May Extend Losing Streak

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market has finished lower in two straight sessions, slipping more than 5 points or 0.3 percent along the way. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index remains just above the 1,590-point plateau and it may take further damage on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft on a worsening outlook for the world economy and tumbling crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses figure to open in similar fashion.

The KLCI finished barely lower on Tuesday as losses from the financials ad industrials were mitigated by support from the plantations.

For the day, the index eased 0.60 points or 0.04 percent to finish at 1,592.33 after trading between 1,585.58 and 1,593.50. Volume was 2.0 billion shares worth 1.6 billion ringgit. There were 425 decliners and 349 gainers.

Among the actives, Sime Darby Plantations surged 3.16 percent, while Press Metal soared 1.24 percent, AMMB Holdings spiked 1/20 percent, Petronas Chemicals plummeted 1.06 percent, Dialog Group plunged 0.87 percent, Genting tumbled 0.84 percent, Maybank skidded 0.80 percent, Axiata jumped 0.70 percent, IOI Corporation dropped 0.68 percent, Digi.com shed 0.68 percent, RHB Capital lost 0.53 percent, Sime Darby climbed 0.43 percent, Top Glove fell 0.42 percent, Public Bank dipped 0.20 percent, IHH Healthcare added 0.18 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong rose 0.09 percent and Hartalega Holdings, CIMB Group, Tenaga Nasional and Genting Malaysia were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as stocks were unable to hold a firm opening on Tuesday, sliding throughout the day to finish firmly in the red.

The Dow shed 142.22 points or 0.53 percent to 26,807.77, while the NASDAQ lost 118.83 points or 1.46 percent to 7,993.63 and the S&P 500 fell 25.18 points or 0.84 percent to 2,966.60.

Early buying interest faded following the release of a report from the Conference Board showing a substantial deterioration in U.S. consumer confidence in September.

Stocks saw further downside in afternoon trading amid reports House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., is prepared to announce a formal impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

The president has come under fire amid allegations he threatened to withhold military aid unless Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky conducted an investigation of former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

Crude oil prices fell sharply on Tuesday as weak economic data from Asia, Europe and the U.S. raised concerns about near term energy demand. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for November ended down $1.35 or 2.3 percent at $57.29 a barrel.

Closer to home, Malaysia will release August figures for consumer prices later today; in July, inflation was flat on month and up 1.5 percent on year.

