Malaysia Stock Market May Extend Friday's Losses

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market has finished lower in back-to-back trading days, sliding almost 25 points or 1.7 percent along the way. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just above the 1,505-point plateau and the losses may accelerate on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft with continued pressure expected on the technology stocks, along with concerns over the economic recovery. The European and U.S. markets were down on Friday and the Asian markets are tipped to follow that lead.

The KLCI finished slightly lower on Friday as losses from the financial shares were mitigated by support from the rubber glove makers and a mixed picture from the plantation stocks.

For the day, the index fell 6.44 points or 0.43 percent to finish at 1,506.63 after trading between 1,503.43 and 1,524.07. Volume was 6.866 billion shares worth 5.067 billion ringgit. There were 628 gainers and 441 decliners.

Among the actives, Petronas Dagangan surged 4.13 percent, while Public Bank plummeted 3.39 percent, Axiata soared 3.28 percent, Top Glove spiked 2.44 percent, Dialog Group accelerated 2.39 percent, Maybank plunged 2.17 percent, IOI Corporation jumped 2.05 percent, Sime Darby Plantations tanked 1.05 percent, PPB Group tumbled 1.88 percent, Malaysia Airports Holdings skidded 1.80 percent, Maxis climbed 1.78 percent, Digi.com retreated 1.69 percent, Genting gathered 1.51 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong declined 1.41 percent, Tenaga Nasional and Sime Darby both surrendered 1.27 percent, Press Metal perked 0.97 percent, Genting Malaysia sank 0.93 percent, RHB Capital collected 0.85 percent, AMMB Holdings dropped 0.66 percent, CIMB Group shed 0.63 percent, Hartalega Holdings added 0.43 percent, MISC lost 0.40 percent, IHH Healthcare fell 0.19 percent, Petronas Gas rose 0.12 percent and Petronas Chemicals was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as stocks initially showed a lack of direction on Friday but fell firmly under pressure as the day progressed, extending recent losses.

The Dow dropped 244.58 points or 0.88 percent to finish at 27,657.42, while the NASDAQ skidded 117.02 points or 1.07 percent to end at 10,793.28 and the S&P 500 fell 37.54 points or 1.12 percent to close at 3,319.47. For the week, the Dow fell 0.1 percent and the NASDAQ and S&P both sank 0.6 percent.

The weakness on Wall Street was due to a continued slump by technology stocks, with tech giant Apple (AAPL) showing a significant drop. Big-name tech companies like Google parent Alphabet (GOOGL), Amazon (AMZN), and Microsoft (MSFT) also posted notable losses.

Traders also expressed concerns for the economic outlook following the Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy announcement and economic assessment. With the elections less than two months away, lawmakers seem unlikely to pass another stimulus bill to help the economy recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

In economic news, the Conference Board noted a continued increase in its leading U.S. economic indicators in August. Also, the University of Michigan saw a bigger than expected improvement in consumer sentiment in September.

Crude oil futures settled higher on Friday as prices edged up following a sharp drop in U.S. crude stockpiles and OPEC's move to press for better compliance with output cuts. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for October ended higher by $0.14 or 0.3 percent at $41.11 a barrel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.