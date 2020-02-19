Malaysia Stock Market May End Losing Streak

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market has finished lower in two straight sessions, falling more than 10 points or 0.6 percent along the way. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just beneath the 1,535-point plateau although it may find traction on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat in easing coronavirus concerns and a spike in crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses figure to follow that lead.

The KLCI finished slightly lower on Wednesday, nudged into the red by weakness from the financial sector.

For the day, the index sank 2.92 points or 0.19 percent to finish at 1,534.16 after trading between 1,530.83 and 1,539.90. Volume was 2.5 billion shares worth 2 billion ringgit. There were 416 decliners and 406 gainers.

Among the actives, Top Glove plummeted 3.89 percent, while Hartalega Holdings plunged 3.11 percent, Sime Darby Plantations tumbled 3.11 percent, Digi.com skidded 1.81 percent, Axiata retreated 1.39 percent, Public Bank surged 1.36 percent, Petronas Chemicals soared 0.93 percent, Dialog Group spiked 0.90 percent, RHB Capital accelerated 0.88 percent, Maybank declined 0.83 percent, Genting Malaysia jumped 0.66 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong sank 0.52 percent, Sime Darby shed 0.46 percent, IOI Corporation climbed 0.44 percent, Press Metal lost 0.40 percent, MISC added 0.25 percent, CIMB Group fell 0.20 percent, Genting slid 0.18 percent and IHH Healthcare and Tenaga Nasional were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks moved mostly higher on Wednesday, erasing losses from the previous session.

The Dow added 115.84 points or 0.40 percent to finish at 29,348.03, while the NASDAQ gained 84.44 points or 0.87 percent to 9,817.18 and the S&P 500 rose 15.86 points or 0.47 percent to 3,386.15.

Easing concerns about the coronavirus outbreak contributed to the strength on Wall Street after Chinese officials reported the lowest number of newly confirmed cases since late January.

A rebound by shares of Apple (AAPL) also generated some positive sentiment, with the tech giant jumping by 1.5 percent after slumping by 1.8 percent on Tuesday.

In economic news, the Labor Department said producer prices increased more than expected in January. Also, the Commerce Department noted a pullback in new residential construction last month.

Toward the end of the trading day, the Federal Reserve released the minutes of its latest monetary policy meeting, which reiterated Fed officials believe leaving interest rates at their current levels is likely to remain appropriate for some time.

Crude oil prices rose sharply on Wednesday as concerns about the outlook for energy demand eased after reports said the number of coronavirus cases fell down for a second straight day in China. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for March rose $1.24, or 2.4 percent at $53.29 a barrel.

