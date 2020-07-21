Malaysia Stock Market May Crack Resistance At 1,600 Points

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market has finished higher in two of three trading days since the end of the three-day slide in which it had stumbled more than 30 points or 2 percent. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just above the 1,595-point plateau and it may tick higher again on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is mostly upbeat on European stimulus news, although technology stocks may see profit taking. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were mixed and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The KLCI finished modestly higher on Tuesday following gains from the financial shares, weakness from the plantations and a mixed picture from the industrials.

For the day, the index added 6.48 points or 0.41 percent to finish at 1,595.93 after trading between 1,587.86 and 1,601.81. Volume was 9.342 billion shares worth 5.389 billion ringgit. There were 634 gainers and 428 decliners.

Among the actives, Hartalega Holdings surged 3.09 percent, while MISC plummeted 3.04 percent, AMMB Holdings plunged 2.24 percent, Axiata tanked 2.12 percent, Public Bank soared 1.93 percent, IHH Healthcare spiked 1.87 percent, Sime Darby and Digi.com both tumbled 1.85 percent, CIMB Group accelerated 1.70 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong skidded 1.67 percent, Genting retreated 1.25 percent, Dialog Group declined 1.04 percent, Malaysia Airports Holdings jumped 0.98 percent, Tenaga Nasional climbed 0.53 percent, Maybank collected 0.51 percent, Top Glove advanced 0.48 percent, IOI Corporation dropped 0.45 percent, RHB Capital sank 0.40 percent, Sime Darby Plantations shed 0.39 percent, Petronas Chemicals added 0.32 percent, Press Metal lost 0.21 percent, PPB Group gained 0.21 percent, Maxis rose 0.19 percent, Petronas Gas fell 0.12 percent and Genting Malaysia was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is inconclusive as stocks opened higher on Tuesday, although the NASDAQ slipped into the red for a mixed finish.

The Dow climbed 159.53 points or 0.60 percent to finish at 26,840.40, while the NASDAQ sank 86.73 points or 0.81 percent to end at 10,680.36 and the S&P 500 rose 5.46 points or 0.17 percent to close at 3,257.30.

The markets saw early strength on news that European Union leaders agreed on a package of measures to tackle the exceptional nature of the economic and social situation posed by the coronavirus pandemic.

But the NASDAQ turned negative on profit taking following Tuesday's record close.

The gains on the Dow were fueled by the energy sector as crude oil prices rose sharply and hit a four-month high as worries about the energy demand outlook faded. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for August ended higher by $1.15 or 2.8 percent at $41.96 a barrel.

