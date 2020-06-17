Malaysia Stock Market May Be Stuck In Neutral On Thursday

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market has moved higher in two straight sessions, advancing more than 25 points or 1.6 percent along the way. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just above the 1,525-point plateau although it may run out of steam on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests consolidation on renewed coronavirus concerns and the resulting fall in crude oil prices. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were mostly in the red and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The KLCI finished modestly higher on Wednesday following gains from the financial shares and plantation stocks.

For the day, the index rose 8.61 points or 0.57 percent to finish at 1,526.32 after trading between 1,510.71 and 1,528.63. Volume was 7.546 billion shares worth 3.819 billion ringgit. There were 563 gainers and 439 decliners.

Among the actives, Genting Malaysia surged 5.38 percent, while Genting soared 3.93 percent, Hong Leong Financial spiked 3.57 percent, Public Bank accelerated 3.29 percent, Maxis jumped 2.64 percent, Digi.com climbed 2.09 percent, Top Glove tumbled 1.63 percent, IOI Corporation gathered 1.39 percent, Tenaga Nasional skidded 1.00 percent, Hartalega Holdings dropped 0.83 percent, Petronas Chemicals sank 0.76 percent, IHH Healthcare shed 0.74 percent, Sime Darby Plantations perked 0.60 percent, CIMB Group collected 0.54 percent, Sime Darby advanced 0.46 percent, RHB Capital added 0.41 percent, Petronas Gas lost 0.34 percent, AMMB Holdings gained 0.32 percent, Dialog Group rose 0.28 percent, Maybank was up 0.13 percent and Malaysia Airports Holdings, Axiata, Kuala Lumpur Kepong, Press Metal and MISC all were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is murky as stocks were lackluster on Wednesday, bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line before closing mixed.

The Dow shed 170.37 points or 0.65 percent to finish at 26,119.61, while the NASDAQ rose 14.66 points or 0.15 percent to end at 9,910.53 and the S&P 500 fell 11.25 points or 0.36 percent to close at 3.113.49.

The choppy trading on Wall Street came as traders paused to digest the volatility seen in the markets over the past few weeks.

Traders were also weighing recent data pointing to a quick economic recovery against reports showing a spike in new coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in a number of southern states.

In congressional testimony, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell warned that there continues to be significant uncertainty about the economic outlook.

In economic news, the Commerce Department reported a notable rebound in new residential construction in May, although housing starts still came in well below estimates.

Crude oil futures settled lower on Wednesday as worries about energy demand and excess supply in the market resurfaced and pushed down prices. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for July shed $0.42 or 1.1 percent at $37.96 a barrel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.