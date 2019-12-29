Malaysia Stock Market May Add To Its Winnings

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market on Friday halted the two-day slide in which it had retreated more than 10 points or 0.6 percent. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just above the 1,610-point plateau and it may tick higher again on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests continued if mild upward momentum based more on inertia than anything else until next year. The European markets were slightly higher on Friday and the U.S. bourses were mixed and little changed and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The KLCI finished modestly higher on Friday following gains from the plantations and a mixed picture from the financial shares.

For the day, the index collected 7.06 points or 0.44 percent to finish at 1,610.61 after trading between 1,598.48 and 1,610.91. Volume was 2.2 billion shares worth 1.5 billion ringgit. There were 512 gainers and 325 decliners.

Among the actives, IHH Healthcare surged 2.86 percent, while Petronas Gas plummeted 1.82 percent, IOI Corporation soared 1.72 percent, Dime Darby spiked 1.32 percent, Maxis and Sime Darby Plantations both accelerated 1.30 percent, Hartalega Holdings jumped 1.29 percent, RHB Capital climbed 1.21 percent, Press Metal perked 1.08 percent, AMMB Holdings and Public Bank both gathered 1.02 percent, CIMB Group collected 0.95 percent, Tenaga Nasional skidded 0.90 percent, Genting added 0.66 percent, Genting Malaysia gained 0.62 percent, Dialog Group rose 0.58 percent, Maybank shed 0.35 percent, Petronas Chemicals lost 0.27 percent, Axiata advanced 0.24 percent, Top Glove increased 0.21 percent and Kuala Lumpur Kepong and Digi.com were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street offers little guidance as stocks showed a lack of direction on Friday, bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line before ending mixed - although the Dow and S&P 500 hit fresh record closing highs.

The Dow added 23.87 points or 0.08 percent to end at 28,645.26, while the NASDAQ fell 15.77 points or 0.17 percent to 9,006.62 and the S&P rose 0.11 points or 0.00 percent to 3,240.02. For the week, the Dow and S&P both gained 0.7 percent and the NASDAQ rose 0.6 percent.

Stocks have moved steadily higher over the past month, rarely showing significant moves to the upside but also refraining from the pullbacks typically seen as traders cash in on recent strength.

The perpetual advance follows news the U.S. and China reached an agreement on a phase one trade deal, which helped lift some of the uncertainty hanging over the markets.

Many traders remained away from their desks following the Christmas holiday last Wednesday and the New Year's Day holiday this Wednesday.

Crude oil prices settled marginally higher on Friday after data showed a larger than expected drop in crude inventories last week. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for February ended up $0.04 at $$61.72 a barrel, the highest settlement price in more than three months.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.