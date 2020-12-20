Malaysia Stock Market Haw Flat Lead For Monday

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market has finished lower in two straight sessions, dropping almost 30 points or 1.9 percent along the way. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just above the 1,650-point plateau and it's likely to remain in that neighborhood again on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is hanging on the emergence of economic stimulus in the United States, which traders hope will pass in the hours leading up to today's market open. The European and U.S, markets ended in the red on Friday and the Asian markets will have a similarly soft lead until a coronavirus relief bill passes.

The KLCI finished sharply lower on Friday following losses from the financial shares, telecoms and industrials.

For the day, the index skidded 21.86 points or 1.31 percent to finish at 1,652.49 after trading between 1,644.80 and 1,678.11. Volume was 8.061 billion shares worth 4.386 billion ringgit. There were 864 decliners and 378 gainers.

Among the actives, Public Bank plummeted 5.67 percent, while RHB Capital plunged 5.44 percent, Genting tanked 3.93 percent, Petronas Dagangan surged 3.61 percent, Genting Malaysia tumbled 3.18 percent, MISC skidded 3.02 percent, CIMB Group retreated 2.67 percent, Maybank declined 2.48 percent, Press Metal perked 2.42 percent, Top Glove surrendered 1.92 percent, Maxis sank 1.76 percent, Telekom Malaysia dropped 1.46 percent, Sime Darby Plantations shed 0.78 percent, Hartalega Holdings and Hong Leong Bank both lost 0.64 percent, KLCC Real Estate added 0.56 percent, PPB Group fell 0.53 percent, Digi.com slid 0.48 percent, Dime Darby dipped 0.44 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong gained 0.33 percent, Petronas Chemicals slipped 0.26 percent, Tenaga Nasional was down 0.19 percent, IHH Healthcare rose 0.17 percent and Dialog Group, Axiata and IOI Corporation were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is soft as stocks opened slightly lower on Friday and remained mostly in the red throughout the session

The Dow shed 124.35 points or 0.41 percent to finish at 30,179.05, while the NASDAQ eased 9.06 points or 0.07 percent to close at 12,755.64 and the S&P 500 fell 13.07 points or 0.35 percent to close at 3,709.41. For the week, the Dow added 0.4 percent, the NASDAQ jumped 3.1 percent and the S&P rose 1.3 percent.

The pullback on Wall Street partly reflected profit taking, as traders cashed in on recent gains after Thursday's climb to record closing highs. Apprehension for a coronavirus relief bill also nudged stocks lower.

Upbeat news on the coronavirus vaccine front helped limit the downside for the markets, with an FDA advisory panel giving a positive recommendation to Moderna's (MRNA) vaccine candidate.

Crude oil futures ended higher on Friday amid dwindling inventories and on that hopes energy demand will pick up after another coronavirus vaccine got the nod from the U.S. drug regulator. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for January ended up $0.74 or 1.5 percent at $49.10 a barrel.

