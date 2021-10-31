Malaysia Stock Market Has A Green Light For Monday's Trade

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market has finished lower in eight straight sessions, sinking more than 45 points or 2.8 percent along the way. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just above the 1,560-point plateau although it's overdue for support on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat ahead of this week's FOMC meeting and supported by crude oil prices. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets are expected to follow the latter lead.

The KLCI finished slightly lower on Friday as losses from the financials, plantations and telecoms were mitigated by support from the glove makers.

For the day, the index slipped 4.55 points or 0.29 percent to finish at 1,562.31 after trading between 1,559.66 and 1,570.65. Volume was 3.035 billion shares worth 2.353 billion ringgit. There were 496 gainers and 485 decliners.

Among the actives, Axiata shed 0.50 percent, while CIMB Group sank 0.57 percent, Dialog Group surrendered 1.05 percent, Digi.com plunged 2.31 percent, Genting Malaysia slumped 0.63 percent, Hartalega Holdings soared 3.90 percent, IHH Healthcare advanced 0.31 percent, IOI Corporation and Hap Seng both declined 1.01 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong skidded 0.73 percent, Maybank retreated 0.74 percent, Maxis weakened 0.64 percent, MISC climbed 0.71 percent, MRDIY added 0.27 percent, Petronas Chemicals dipped 0.11 percent, PPB Group tumbled 1.52 percent, Press Metal spiked 1.83 percent, Public Bank stumbled 0.71 percent, RHB Capital tanked 1.76 percent, Sime Darby lost 0.44 percent, Sime Darby Plantations plummeted 3.14 percent, Telekom Malaysia dropped 0.52 percent, Tenaga Nasional rose 0.10 percent, Top Glove surged 5.02 percent and Genting was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as the major averages shook off a lower open on Friday, picking up steam as the session progressed and ending firmly in the green.

The Dow added 89.08 points or 0.25 percent to finish at 35,819.56, while the NASDAQ gained 50.27 points or 0.33 percent to close at 15,498.39 and the S&P 500 rose 8.96 points or 0.19 percent to end at 4,605.38. For the week, the NASDAQ surged 2.7 percent, the S&P gained 1.3 percent and the Dow was up 0.4 percent.

A negative reaction to quarterly results from tech giants Apple (AAPL) and Amazon (AMZN) contributed to the early weakness on Wall Street.

But selling pressure waned over the course of the session as traders were reluctant to make significant bets ahead of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy meeting this week. The Fed is likely to leave interest rates unchanged but could announce plans to begin scaling back its asset purchase program.

In economic news, the Commerce Department said personal income fell more than expected in September. Also, the University of Michigan said consumer sentiment in the U.S. deteriorated slightly less than initially estimated in October.

Crude oil futures settled higher on Friday on hopes that OPEC and allies will decide to keep supply levels tight. West Texas International Crude oil futures for December rose $0.76 or 0.9 percent at $83.57 a barrel; WTI Crude futures gained more than 11 percent in October.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.