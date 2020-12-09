Malaysia Stock Market Figures To Run Out Of Steam

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market has finished higher in three straight sessions, gathering almost 25 points or 1.6 percent along the way. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just above the 1,645-point plateau although it's likely to head south on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests consolidation after several days of gains. The European and U.S. markets were firmly negative and the Asian bourses are predicted to follow that lead.

The KLCI finished modest higher on Wednesday as sharp gains from the financial sector were dented by weakness from the plantations and glove makers.

For the day, the index advanced 14.83 points or 0.91 percent to finish at 1,646.53 after trading between 1,638.77 and 1,654.15. Volume was 11.880 billion shares worth 6.682 billion ringgit. There were 743 decliners and 524 gainers.

Among the actives, Public Bank skyrocketed 7.58 percent, while Hong Leong Bank surged 3.62 percent, RHB Capital soared 3.57 percent, Top Glove plummeted 3.53 percent, CIMB Group spiked 3.05 percent, Axiata plunged 1.85 percent, MISC tanked 1.82 percent, Maybank collected 1.70 percent, Press Metal perked 1.65 percent, Petronas Gas tumbled 1.59 percent, Genting skidded 1.57 percent, IOI Corporation rallied 1.14 percent, Tenaga Nasional retreated 1.12 percent, Petronas Chemicals jumped 0.92 percent, Sime Darby climbed 0.86 percent, Dialog Group sank 0.83 percent, IHH Healthcare advanced 0.72 percent, Maxis dropped 0.60 percent, Malaysia Airports Holdings shed 0.52 percent, Digi.com lost 0.24 percent, Sime Darby Plantations fell 0.20 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong eased 0.17 percent and Hartalega Holdings, AMMB Holdings and Genting Malaysia were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly negative after stocks opened higher on Wednesday but quickly headed south and finished firmly in the red.

The Dow dropped 105.07 points or 0.35 percent to finish at 30,068.81, while the NASDAQ plummeted 243.82 points or 1.94 percent to end at 12,338.95 and the S&P 500 sank 29.43 points or 0.79 percent to close at 3,672.82.

The declines on Wall Street came after the markets posting fresh intraday highs on Wednesday and ended the session notably lower due to a sell-off in technology shares.

Investors were tracking the developments on the fiscal stimulus front, and the updates on the coronavirus vaccine front., while profit taking after recent gains also contributed to the markets' fall.

The U.S. saw continued surge in new coronavirus cases, with over 210,000 new cases of infections on Tuesday. After Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin announced a $916 billion stimulus package, lawmakers said they were still looking for a way forward on additional fiscal aid.

Crude oil futures settled lower Wednesday, weighed down by data showing a sharp increase in U.S. crude oil stockpiles last week. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for January settled at $45.52 a barrel, down $0.08 or 0.2 percent.

