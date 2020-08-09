Malaysia Stock Market Expected To Remain Rangebound

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market has alternated between positive and negative finishes through the last four trading days since the end of the two-day slide in which it had stumbled more than 30 points or 2 percent. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just beneath the 1,580-point plateau and it's looking at a steady start for Monday's trade.

The global forecast for the Asian markets remains mired in uncertainty, balancing better than expected economic data, tumbling crude oil prices and continued uncertainty over stimulus. The European and U.S. markets were slightly higher and the Asian markets now look to open roughly flat.

The KLCI finished modestly lower on Friday following losses from the financial shares, plantation stocks and telecoms.

For the day, the index slid 10.43 points or 0.66 percent to finish at the daily low of 1,578.14 after peaking at 1,591.08. Volume was 26.6 billion shares worth 9 billion ringgit. There were 794 decliners and 435 gainers.

Among the actives, Hartalega Holdings plummeted 3.33 percent, while Malaysia Airports Holdings plunged 2.72 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong tanked 2.00 percent, IOI Corporation tumbled 1.99 percent, IHH Healthcare soared 1.85 percent, PPB Group spiked 1.80 percent, Dialog Group skidded 1.62 percent, Genting jumped1.35 percent, Maxis retreated 1.33 percent, Public Bank declined 1.30 percent, Sime Darby Plantations surrendered 1.17 percent, Press Metal sank 0.99 percent, Top Glove dropped 0.92 percent, Genting Malaysia advanced 0.90 percent, Petronas Chemicals added 0.84 percent, RHB Capital shed 0.81 percent, Digi.com lost 0.71 percent, Axiata fell 0.63 percent, MISC slid 0.51 percent, Sime Darby gained 0.47 percent, CIMB Group dipped 0.29 percent, Maybank slipped 0.27 percent, Tenaga Nasional rose 0.18 percent and AMMB Holdings was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street offers little clarity as stocks opened lower Friday and remained in the red throughout much of the day until a late rally pushed the Dow and S&P barely into the green - although the NASDAQ stayed negative on profit taking after big gains last week.

The Dow added 46.50 points or 0.17 percent to finish at 27,433.48, while the NASDAQ dropped 97.09 points or 0.87 percent to end at 11,010.98 and the S&P 500 rose 2.12 points or 0.06 percent to close at 3,351.28.

The uncertainty on Wall Street was the result of growing uncertainty about a new coronavirus relief plan following the failure of the lawmakers to arrive at an agreement amid reports of spiked in various cases around the world.

Tensions between the U.S. and China have escalated following the Trump administration unveiling a ban on U.S. transactions with ByteDance's TikTok and Tencent-owned WeChat.

In economic data, the Labor Department reported a larger than expected increase in employment last month as the jobless rate fell to 10.2 percent.

Crude oil prices drifted lower Friday on concerns about outlook for energy demand after reports showed spikes in coronavirus cases in several parts across the world. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for September ended down $0.67 or 1.6 percent at $41.28 a barrel. For the week, WTI crude oil futures gained 2.1 percent.

