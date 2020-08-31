Malaysia Stock Market Expected To Open Under Pressure

(RTTNews) - Ahead of Monday's National Day holiday, the Malaysia stock market had turned lower again - one session after snapping the three-day slide in which it had fallen almost 30 points or 1.9 percent. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now sits just above the 1,525-point plateau and it may take further damage on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft on growth concerns as the number of coronavirus cases around the world continues to rise. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were mixed and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The KLCI finished sharply lower on Friday following losses from the financial shares, plantation stocks and telecoms.

For the day, the index plunged 29.57 points or 1.90 percent to finish at the daily low of 1,525.21 after peaking at 1,558.29. Volume was 11.146 billion shares worth 8.256 billion ringgit. There were 588 decliners and 552 gainers.

Among the actives, Hap Seng Consolidation plummeted 8.63 percent, while PPB Group plunged 6.54 percent, Petronas Chemicals tanked 6.02 percent, Digi.com tumbled 4.59 percent, Axiata skidded 3.83 percent, AMMB Holdings retreated 3.31 percent, Malaysia Airports Holdings declined 2.86 percent, Dialog Group surrendered 2.71 percent, Tenaga Nasional sank 2.34 percent, Genting Malaysia spiked 2.24 percent, RHB Capital dropped 2.14 percent, CIMB Group shed 2.08 percent, Hartalega Holdings lost 2.02 percent, MISC fell 1.93 percent, Maybank slid 1.74 percent, Public Bank weakened 1.20 percent, Maxis dipped 1.19 percent, Sime Darby Plantations slipped 1.16 percent, IHH Healthcare lost 0.92 percent, Genting was down 0.85 percent, IOI Corporation dropped 0.67 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong eased 0.26 percent and Press Metal and Sime Darby were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is mostly soft as the Dow and S&P 500 opened lower on Monday and finished in the red, while the NASDAQ maintained a positive bias throughout the session.

The Dow dropped 223.82 points or 0.78 percent to finish at 28,430.05, while the NASDAQ gained 79.82 points or 0.68 percent to end at 11,775.46 and the S&P 500 fell 7.70 points or 0.22 percent to close at 3,500.31.

The weakness on the Dow came as the index welcomed three new stocks: Honeywell (HON), Salesforce (CTM) and Amgen (AMGN). It also cut loose three others: ExxonMobil (XOM), Pfizer (PFE) and Raytheon (RTN).

Apple (APPL) stocks jumped on Monday as stock splits went into effect for that company and for Tesla.

Growth concerns persist as coronavirus deaths in the U.S. have topped 183,000. That's prompted reports that the Food and Drug Administration may be willing to bypass the normal approval process to authorize a vaccine before Phase 3 trials are completed.

Crude oil futures retreated after early gains and settled lower Monday amid uncertainty about the outlook for energy demand as coronavirus cases continue to rise. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for October ended down $0.36 or 0.8 percent at $42.61 a barrel.

