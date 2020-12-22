Malaysia Stock Market Due For Slight Support

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market has moved lower in four straight sessions, dropping almost 50 points or 3.2 percent along the way. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just above the 1,630-point plateau although it may find some traction on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is murky, with coronavirus concerns offset by vaccine optimism. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were mostly down and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The KLCI finished modestly lower on Tuesday as gains from the financials and plantations were offset by support from the glove makers.

For the day, the index sank 15.97 points or 0.97 percent to finish at 1,631.92 after trading between 1,625.39 and 1,647.36. Volume was 7.836 billion shares worth 4.140 billion ringgit. There were 1,045 decliners and 252 gainers.

Among the actives, Genting Malaysia plummeted 5.43 percent, while Genting plunged 5.27 percent, CIMB Group tanked 4.19 percent, Press Metal tumbled 2.38 percent, Supermax surged 2.32 percent, Sime Darby Plantations skidded 2.14 percent, IHH Healthcare retreated 1.74 percent, Petronas Chemicals declined 1.72 percent, Telekom Malaysia surrendered 1.67 percent, MISC sank 1.09 percent, Top Glove spiked 1.06 percent, Public Bank dropped 0.97 percent, Digi.com rallied 0.96 percent, Maybank and Tenaga Nasional both shed 0.94 percent, Sime Darby and Dialog Group both lost 0.88 percent, Hartalega Holdings climbed 0.80 percent, RHB Capital fell 0.74 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong slid 0.58 percent, Axiata dipped 0.53 percent, Maxis rose 0.40 percent and PPB Group, Hap Seng and IOI Corporation were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is mixed as the Dow and S&P both opened lower and largely stayed that way, while the NASDAQ opened higher and was mostly in the green throughout the session.

The Dow shed 200.94 points or 0.67 percent to finish at 30,015.51, while the NASDAQ climbed 65.40 points or 0.51 percent to end at 12,807.92 and the S&P 500 fell 7.66 points or 0.21 percent to close at 3,687.26.

The choppy trading on Wall Street comes as traders seem reluctant to make significant moves amid uncertainty about the near-term outlook for the markets following the recent run to record highs.

Reports about a new coronavirus strain have generated some negative sentiment, although news of the approval of a new stimulus bill has helped prop up the markets.

In economic news, the Commerce Department released revised data showing the U.S. economy grew slightly more than estimated in Q3 of 2020. Also, the National Association of Realtors said existing home sales pulled back in November.

Crude oil prices declined sharply on Tuesday amid rising worries about energy demand due to new restrictions on travel following a surge in coronavirus cases. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for February ended down $0.95 or 2 percent at $47.02 a barrel.

