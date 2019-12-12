Malaysia Stock Market Draws Another Green Light

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market has tracked higher in two straight sessions, gathering more than 5 points or 0.3 percent along the way. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just above the 1,565-point plateau and it may add to its winnings on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on growing optimism for a trade deal between the United States and China. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The KLCI finished modestly higher on Thursday following gains from the plantations and a mixed picture from the financial sector.

For the day, the index rose 4.15 points or 0.27 percent to finish at 1,567.34 after trading between 1,559.83 and 1,572.51. Volume was 2.5 billion shares worth 2.1 billion ringgit. There were 428 decliners and 427 gainers.

Among the actives, Petronas Gas skyrocketed 6.91 percent, while Malaysia Airports Holdings plummeted 2.83 percent, MISC surged 1.33 percent, Sine Darby soared 1.30 percent, Genting Malaysia spiked 1.27 percent, IOI Corporation accelerated 1.10 percent, Maxis jumped 0.98 percent, RHB Capital tumbled 0.88 percent, IHH Healthcare skidded 0.74 percent, Dialog Group climbed 0.59 percent, Hartalega Holdings sank 0.58 percent, Petronas Chemicals advanced 0.57 percent, Genting and AMMB Holdings both dropped 0.51 percent, Tenaga Nasional added 0.46 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong gained 0.41 percent, Maybank shed 0.35 percent, Axiata lost 0.24 percent, Digi.com and Top Glove both fell 0.22 percent, CIMB Group collected 0.19 percent and Hong Leong Financial, Sime Darby Plantations and Press Metal were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks moved sharply higher on Thursday on renewed optimism for a U.S.-China trade deal.

The Dow added 220.75 points or 0.79 percent to 28,132.05, while the NASDAQ gained 63.27 points or 0.73 percent top 8,717.32 and the S&P 500 rose 26.94 points or 0.86 percent to 3,168.57.

The early rally on Wall Street came after President Donald Trump expressed optimism about a potential U.S.-China trade deal. "Getting VERY close to a BIG DEAL with China. They want it, and so do we!" Trump said in a post on Twitter just after the start of trading.

Trump also met with top trade advisers to discuss current plans to raise tariffs on $160 billion worth of Chinese goods on Sunday; officials downplayed the repercussions the new tariffs would have on the U.S. economy.

Crude oil process were higher Thursday, supported by reports from OPEC that there could be an oil market deficit next year. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for January ended up $0.42 or 0.7 percent at $59.18 a barrel.

Closer to home, Malaysia will provide September numbers for unemployment later today; in August, the jobless rate was 3.3 percent and the participation rate was 68.7 percent.

