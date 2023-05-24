News & Insights

Malaysia sovereign wealth fund Khazanah launches country's first investment grade bond in 2 years

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

May 24, 2023 — 01:07 am EDT

Written by Scott Murdoch for Reuters ->

SYDNEY, May 24 (Reuters) - Malaysia's sovereign wealth fund Khazanah Nasional Berhad has launched a dollar bond, which one source with direct knowledge said is looking to raise up to $1 billion.

The fund launched a five-year sukuk bond and a 10-year senior unsecured fixed rate bond, which is the first investment grade deal in Malaysia for two years.

The source could not be identified discussing confidential information.

Khazanah did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.

Initial pricing guidance for the five-year bond was set at Treasuries plus 135 basis points (bps), while the longer dated bond was U.S Treasuries plus 160 bps, a term sheet seen by Reuters showed.

The fund said in the term sheet it planned to use the cash raised for general investments, refinancing and working capital requirements.

