Malaysia Smelting Corp Reports Strong Q3 Revenue Growth

November 15, 2024 — 05:16 am EST

Malaysia Smelting Corp. Bhd. (SG:NPW) has released an update.

Malaysia Smelting Corporation Berhad reported a 29.1% increase in revenue to RM470.1 million for the third quarter of FY24, driven by higher tin prices and increased sales. Despite the tin mining segment’s strong performance, the tin smelting arm faced challenges due to foreign exchange losses, resulting in an overall net profit rise of 20.9% to RM14.3 million. The company also announced a special dividend of 17 sen per share for FY24.

