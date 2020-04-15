Malaysia, Shenzhen stock exchanges to widen investment opportunities, cross-border collaboration

Adds more details

KUALA LUMPUR, April 15 (Reuters) - Malaysia's stock exchange has entered into a memorandum of understanding with Shenzhen Stock Exchange to broaden opportunities in investment and facilitate further cross-border collaboration between the two countries, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

Bursa Malaysia Bhd BMYS.KL said both exchanges would collaborate on several areas of mutual interest aimed at strengthening the ties and promoting the flow of investment.

"It will include the facilitation to display mutual benchmark indices in the respective markets and joint promotion of the indices and their constituents to enhance the visibility and profile of both the Malaysian and Chinese markets," it said.

Both exchanges will also host a virtual seminar at the end of this month to highlight the significance of the electronics industries in both markets.

