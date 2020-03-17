Malaysia Shares May Stop The Bleeding On Wednesday

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market has finished lower in four straight sessions, plummeting almost 190 points or 14 percent along the way. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just above the 1,255-point plateau although it's tipped to find support on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat, with markets expected to see a technical rebound after days of heavy selling over coronavirus concerns. The European and U.S. markets were sharply higher and the Asian bourse are also tipped to open in the green.

The KLCI finished sharply lower on Tuesday following losses from the financial shares, plantation stocks and telecoms.

For the day, the index declined 24.05 points or 1.88 percent to finish at 1,256.58 after trading between 1,211.95 and 1,278.43. Volume was 4.397 billion shares worth 3.840 billion ringgit. There were 643 decliners and 258 gainers.

Among the actives, Genting cratered 9.01 percent, while Maxis plummeted 8.95 percent, Axiata plunged 6.85 percent, IHH Healthcare tumbled 6.40 percent, Malaysia Airports Holdings skidded 4.59 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong retreated 4.28 percent, Public Bank surrendered 4.14 percent, Dialog Group soared 3.93 percent, CIMB Group declined 3.06 percent, Press Metal dropped 2.31 percent, RHB Capital sank 2.29 percent, Hartalega Holdings spiked 2.16 percent, Sime Darby jumped 1.79 percent, Digi.com shed 1.75 percent, AMMB Holdings climbed 1.67 percent, IOI Corporation lost 1.62 percent, Maybank collected 0.96 percent, Sime Darby Plantations fell 0.95 percent, Top Glove slid 0.68 percent, MISC advanced 0.54 percent, Tenaga Nasional eased 0.53 percent, Petronas Chemicals added 0.47 percent and Petronas Gas and Genting Malaysia were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks saw considerable volatility on Tuesday but moved sharply higher on the day, partly offsetting the huge losses from the previous session.

The Dow climbed 1,048.86 points or 5.20 percent to end at 21,237.38, while the NASDAQ jumped 430.19 points or 6.23 percent to 7,334.78 and the S&P 500 spiked 143.06 points or 6.00 percent to finish at 2,529.19.

The rally on Wall Street was partly due to bargain hunting, with traders picking up stocks at reduced levels following the sharp decline seen on Monday when the Dow saw its biggest percentage drop since the stock market crash of 1987.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin also said during a press briefing that the administration is hoping to get cash into Americans' pockets "immediately." Subsequent reports indicated the Trump administration is considering a fiscal stimulus package that could exceed $1 trillion.

In economic news, the Commerce Department reported an unexpected decrease in retail sales in February, and the Federal Reserve said industrial production rebounded more than anticipated last month. Also, the National Association of Home Builders said homebuilder confidence weakened more than anticipated in March.

Crude oil prices plunged sharply on Tuesday, extending recent losses to a fresh four-year low amid concerns about outlook for energy demand. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April ended down $1.75 or 6.1 percent at $26.95 a barrel, the lowest settlement price since February 2016.

