Malaysia Shares May Find Traction On Wednesday

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market has moved lower in four straight sessions, sinking more than 40 points or 2.8 percent along the way. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just above the 1,525-point plateau although it's due for support on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is mixed to higher, with support expected from the oil and technology sectors. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The KLCI finished modestly lower on Tuesday as losses from the financials, telecoms and plantations were mitigated by support from the glove makers.

For the day, the index shed down 11.90 points or 0.77 percent to finish at 1,525.93 after trading between 1,525.93 and 1,541.43. Volume was 2.619 billion shares worth 1.776 billion ringgit. There were 592 decliners and 365 gainers.

Among the actives, Axiata skidded 0.95 percent, while CIMB Group dropped 0.78 percent, Dialog Group plunged 3.40 percent, Digi.com slumped 1.20 percent, Genting gained 0.77 percent, Genting Malaysia added 0.33 percent, Hartalega Holdings advanced 1.27 percent, INARI tumbled 2.11 percent, IOI Corporation sank 0.71 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong surrendered 2.08 percent, Maybank lost 0.45 percent, Maxis shed 0.56 percent, MISC spiked 2.08 percent, Petronas Chemicals stumbled 1.30 percent, PPB Group jumped 1.47 percent, Press Metal tanked 3.36 percent, Public Bank retreated 1.31 percent, RHB Capital and Tenaga Nasional both fell 0.34 percent, Sime Darby climbed 1.35 percent, Sime Darby Plantations plummeted 4.28 percent, Telekom Malaysia declined 1.32 percent, Top Glove improved 0.81 percent and IHH Healthcare, MRDIY and Hong Leong Financial were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is upbeat as the major averages shook off a lower open on Tuesday, picking up steam as the session progressed to end firmly in the green.

The Dow jumped 264.36 points or 0.80 percent to finish at 33,180.14, while the NASDAQ spiked 113.86 points or 0.94 percent to end at 12,175.23 and the S&P 500 gained 39.25 points or 0.95 percent to close at 4,160.68.

Worries about slowing growth, a weak margin guidance from Target, and a sell-off in the technology space contributed to Wall Street's weakness in early trades. However, top technology stocks soon recovered and the broad market too started climbing higher as well.

In U.S. economic news, the Commerce Department said the U.S. trade deficit narrowed significantly in the month of April, to $87.1 billion in April from $107.7 billion in March.

Crude oil prices climbed higher on Tuesday as prospects of increased demand from China and supply concerns outweighed concerns about growth. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for July ended higher by $0.91 or 0.8 percent at $119.41 a barrel.

