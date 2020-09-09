Malaysia Shares Figures To Remain Rangebound On Thursday

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market has alternated between positive and negative finishes through the last four trading days since the end of the two-day slide in which it had stumbled almost 35 points or 2.3 percent. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just shy of the 1,500-point plateau and it although it's tipped to bounce higher again on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat, with bargain hunting on the menu - especially among the technology and oil stocks, which were hammered in recent days. The European and U.S. markets were sharply higher and the Asian bourses are tipped to follow suit.

The KLCI finished sharply lower on Wednesday following losses from the financial shares, plantation stocks and rubber glove makers.

For the day, the index sank 22.60 points or 1.49 percent to finish at 1,496.72 after trading between 1,490.53 and 1,505.74. Volume was 7.696 billion shares worth 4.890 billion ringgit. There were 846 decliners and 314 gainers.

Among the actives, Top Glove plummeted 6.41 percent, while IHH Healthcare plunged 5.81 percent, Hartalega Holdings tanked 4.41 percent, Axiata tumbled 3.42 percent, MISC skidded 1.57 percent, AMMB Holdings retreated 1.32 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong and Tenaga Nasional both declined 1.24 percent, Petronas Chemicals surrendered 1.23 percent, Malaysia Airports Holdings sank1.17 percent, CIMB Group dropped 0.93 percent, RHB Capital shed 0.85 percent, Digi.com advanced 0.74 percent, Maybank and Hap Seng both lost 0.67 percent, Public Bank collected 0.63 percent, Sime Darby Plantations added 0.59 percent, IOI Corporation fell 0.45 percent, Genting Malaysia slid 0.43 percent, Genting dipped 0.28 percent, Dialog Group slipped 0.27 percent, Press Metal eased 0.19 percent and Sime Darby was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is solid as stocks opened sharply higher on Wednesday and stayed that way throughout the trading day.

The Dow spiked 439.58 points or 1.60 percent to finish at 27,940.47, while the NASDAQ jumped 293.87 points or 2.71 percent to end at 11,141.56 and the S&P 500 climbed 67.12 points or 2.01 percent to close at 3,398.96.

The rebound on Wall Street came as some traders picked up stocks at reduced levels following the recent sell-off. Technology stocks showed a substantial rebound - especially Microsoft (MSFT), Apple (AAPL), and Amazon (AMZN).

Gold stocks moved sharply higher, along with chemical, housing and retail stocks.

Crude oil prices surged higher on Wednesday, rebounding sharply from heavy selling a session earlier. Up from a three-month low, West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil futures for October ended up $1.29 or 3.5 percent at $38.05 a barrel.

