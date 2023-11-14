Malaysia sees higher exports of palm oil, related products to China this year - state media

Adds minister's comments, background from paragraph 3

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Malaysia is confident exports of its palm oil and related products to China will increase further this year, Bernama state news agency reported on Tuesday, citing the plantations and commodities minister.

Fadillah Yusof, who is also deputy prime minister, said Malaysia expects higher demand particularly from China's oleochemical and animal feed sectors, Bernama reported him as saying at an event in Shanghai.

Malaysia, the world's second-largest producer of palm oil, shipped $3.72 billion worth of the commodity and related products last year to China, accounting for 11% of its total exports of palm derivatives worldwide, Fadillah said, according to Bernama.

China is Malaysia's largest trading partner.

(Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)

