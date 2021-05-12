Malaysia says U.S. returns $460 mln in recovered 1MDB funds

US Markets

Malaysia on Wednesday said the U.S. Department of Justice has returned 1.9 billion ringgit ($460.22 million) of funds recovered from assets related to state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

Malaysia has so far received 16.05 billion ringgit of seized and repatriated 1MDB funds, the finance ministry said in a statement.

($1 = 4.1285 ringgit)

