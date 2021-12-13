Malaysia says U.S. chipmaker Intel to invest $7 bln in new facility
KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 13 (Reuters) - American chip manufacturer Intel Corporation INTC.O will invest 30 billion ringgit ($7.10 billion) in a new, state-of-the-art facility, Malaysian authorities said on Monday.
The Malaysian Investment Development Authority, in a media invitation, said Intel Corporation had chosen Malaysia to expand manufacturing capabilities for its advanced semiconductor packaging technologies in the northern state of Penang.
($1 = 4.2270 ringgit)
