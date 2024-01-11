Malaysia says Singapore pledges $603 mln in foreign direct investment

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Malaysia's trade ministry said on Friday a recent investment mission to neighbouring Singapore yielded 2.8 billion ringgit ($603.32 million) in committed foreign direct investment involving two companies.

The investments involve digital infrastructure company Equinix and a food manufacturing company, which the ministry did not name.

($1 = 4.6410 ringgit)

(Reporting by Danial Azhar; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)

