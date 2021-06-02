Malaysia says Deloitte paid $80 mln in 1MDB settlement

KUALA LUMPUR, June 3 (Reuters) - Malaysia on Thursday said it had received $80 million from audit firm Deloitte PLT, as part of a settlement deal related to a multi-billion dollar scandal at 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

Malaysia's finance ministry said in a statement it is also negotiating a settlement with another auditor, KPMG, related to 1MDB. About 16.4 billion ringgit ($3.98 billion) in seized and repatriated 1MDB funds have been returned to Malaysia to date, the ministry said.

($1 = 4.1200 ringgit)

(Reporting by Joseph Sipalan Editing by Ed Davies)

